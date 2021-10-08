TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearGage, a leader in healthcare payments technology and patient financing, is pleased to be among the top 50 second-stage companies in Florida selected as a 11th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch honorees, a statewide competition that identifies companies expected to see significant growth over the next several years. The 11th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch awards celebration is brought to you by Nperspective CFO & Strategic Services, in association with the Edward Lowe Foundation.
Companies to Watch was developed by the Edward Lowe Foundation as a unique way to recognize and honor second-stage companies that demonstrate high performance in the marketplace with innovative strategies and processes. In addition to evaluating past growth and projected success, applicant companies are judged according to their special strengths and impact in their markets, communities, and within the state – thus deeming them worth watching.
82 finalists were announced earlier this year, and the 50 honorees were selected after a final round of judging by a panel of independent judges comprised of past honorees, economic development leaders and corporate partners of GrowFL. Companies were judged on several criteria including growth in number of employees; impact of the business in the job market; increase in sales and/or unit volume; current and past financial reports; innovativeness of the product or service; response to adversity; and contributions to aid community-oriented projects.
"This group of Honorees represents 20 counties, 20 different industries and almost 50% of them are women, veteran or minority-owned. They have demonstrated notable growth and have the courage and tenacity it takes to be a successful entrepreneur. Despite the challenges thrown their way and pivoting through a pandemic, these companies embody the unshakeable resiliency of Florida's entrepreneurs," said Lisa McIntosh, GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Chair and founder of C-E-Optimal Advisors.
"We are incredibly honored to be named as one of the honorees in this year's Companies to Watch," said ClearGage CEO, Derek Barclay. "We have an amazing team here at ClearGage and are proud of the progress we've made over the years."
"Year after year, these outstanding companies continue to impress me. These are the CEOs, managers, and team members who are making the biggest impact on our state's economy," said Russell Slappey, CEO of Nperspective CFO & Strategic Services and event title sponsor. "They deserve to be celebrated now and into the future as they continue to grow, continue to innovate and continue to be a company we all should watch."
To qualify for the award, companies must be headquartered in Florida and have between 6 and 150 and revenue between $750,000 and $100 million in 2020. Even through the pandemic, these companies projected continued growth in 2021, with a 62% revenue increase and 49% growth in employees compared to 2020. If their projections hold, these companies will have generated $1.7 billion in revenue and added more than 1,500 employees over the last five years — a 263% increase in revenue and a 206% increase in jobs since 2017.
About ClearGage:
ClearGage is revolutionizing the way healthcare providers do business. We recognize the need for modern payment options and deliver innovative patient payment technology that significantly reduces accounts receivable, elevates patient satisfaction and increases total patient payments. In Q2 of 2021, ClearGage launched its new patient finance program designed to help practices extend affordable and fair payment options to more of their patients. This program gives practices the ability to easily setup payment plans with their patients and get paid upfront, as quickly as next business day. Website: https://cleargage.com/
About GrowFL:
GrowFL is dedicated to support and accelerate the growth of second-stage companies throughout Florida, by providing their leaders focused, efficient, and timely access to resources they deem important, such as connections with other second-stage company leaders, and to professional organizations whose expertise, experience, and products lead to the second-stage company's continued growth and prosperity resulting in diversification and growth of Florida's economy. Second-stage growth companies have at least 6 employees and $750,000 in revenue and possess the intent and desire to grow beyond second-stage. Website: https://www.growfl.com.
About Edward Lowe Foundation:
The Edward Lowe Foundation was established in 1985 by Ed and Darlene Lowe to leverage entrepreneurship as a strategy for economic growth and community development. The foundation's entrepreneurship initiatives focus on second-stage companies, which are growth-oriented firms that have moved beyond startup but have not yet reached maturity. Its peer learning, leadership education, and strategic information programs are geared to help these companies continue growing. For more information, visit http://www.EdwardLowe.org.
About Nperspective CFO & Strategic Services:
Nperspective CFO & Strategic Services, a Florida firm, operates around the country from centers in Orlando, Tampa, and South Florida. The firm was founded 20 years ago to assist small- and medium-sized businesses that need the expertise of seasoned financial executives but are unable to hire that expertise full-time. Many highly profitable companies that could afford a full-time CFO don't need one daily. To assist these companies, the firm provides senior executives with extensive financial expertise and experience on an as-needed basis, calibrating engagements to specific client needs and resources. Nperspective CFOs provide services such as cash flow planning, strategic planning/business planning/budgeting, assistance with bank financing, reviewing financial reporting processes and internal control processes for effectiveness. With a 20-year track record, Nperspective is ready to help companies mitigate the problems of Covid-19 from loan and grant applications to managing finances under the new normal. Website: https://www.nperspective.com/
