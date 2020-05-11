WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowHealthy today announces expansion of the brand's presence in Southwest Florida with the new 2,175 square foot retail location in Clearwater-Largo at 4465 East Bay Drive, celebrating its grand opening May 13-15. The storefront will bring access to the city's continuously growing population. GrowHealthy will subsequently open the doors to its 3,600 square foot Cape Coral dispensary, located at 2323 S. Del Prado Blvd. Both stores will offer grand opening discounts of 30% off non-flower products and 15% off flower for patients.
As Floridian's prioritize cannabis as an essential medicine, with more than 334K+ active patients as of April 24, 2020 according to the Office of Medical Marijuana (OMMU), GrowHealthy continues to meet consumer demand for safe and affordable accessibility to premium medical marijuana products. In honor of America's favorite canna-holiday, GrowHealthy celebrated patients with a 4 Days of 4/20 sale from April 19-22nd, offering patients 35% off products, resulting in some of the brand's strongest sales figures to date and a #2 ranking in the top10 THC milligrams dispensed per store in the state for the dates of April 17 – April 23, 2020.
Immediately following the success of 420, GrowHealthy continued to amplify on premium vape cartridge offerings with the third release in the coveted "Signature Blend Series.™" Bermuda Triangle, an intense Indica-forward blend rich in floral and woodsy scents and flavors, including fir needles, lilac and orange blossoms. Designed to make anxiety disappear, the Signature Blend provides an instant state of calm and ultimate escape for today's stressful times.
GrowHealthy continues to elevate the growing need for patient care, safety and convenience with the pilot-launch of an easy-to-use same-day service that dramatically reduces delivery wait times. Currently being pilot tested in Orlando, Florida, TrailBlazer™ is GrowHealthy's new rapid delivery service, offering same-day delivery on a full-line of premium cannabis items, including flower. Promising safe, same-day arrival of products, TrailBlazer™ is a fast, convenient and transparent method for patients in need of rapid relief.
Working to ensure all patients are able to receive their medication while maintaining social distance, GrowHealthy offers free statewide delivery with no minimum cost of purchase on all products – including the recent addition of flower for delivery as of early May. The launch of flower in delivery resulted in record first-day delivery sales.
All products are available for call-in and online ordering via the new www.GrowHealthy.com, which offers numerous user-friendly experiences while providing patients with product details, including deeper insights and information about products, services, ingredients, THC levels, terpenes and more. Patients can easily place orders for home delivery or, curbside takeaway or drive-thru window pick-up at select dispensaries.
About GrowHealthy
GrowHealthy is dedicated to helping patients live healthier, happier lives through the production of premium-quality cannabis products, curated for patients to provide relief and to promote holistic wellness. Going beyond the state of Florida's strict quality standards, GrowHealthy's cannabis products are meticulously crafted in a state-of-the-art facility, optimized with the tools and technology necessary for the production of a dynamic range of all-natural medicinal treatments for patients. Placing agriculture at the forefront, GrowHealthy's all-natural products are backed by innovative science and research as the foundation of all grow endeavors. All products are independently third-party tested for quality and potency to ensure consistent effectiveness for patients seeking holistic healing and elevated wellness. Learn more at GrowHealthy.com.
