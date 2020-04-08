WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With continued growth in the pipeline, GrowHealthy moves towards two-pronged expansion in Northwest Florida, with the openings of the brand's first retail locations in Tallahassee and Pensacola. These dispensaries will allow patients within Florida's panhandle access to premium quality cannabis products and expert brand representatives and resources.
GrowHealthy makes its first move into the panhandle with the new 3,300 square foot retail located at 1787 West Tennessee Street in Tallahassee, Florida. The storefront will bring new access to the city's continuously growing population. The building will also serve as a logistics hub for GrowHealthy's movement into the northwest part of the state. The brand's 14th dispensary in Pensacola Beach is located at 7817 North Davis Highway and will serve the patient population in the Pensacola, Ferry Pass and Brent metropolitan areas.
GrowHealthy is also working to ensure all patients are able to receive their medication while maintaining social distance by shifting dispensaries to curbside takeaway or delivery only, removing any need for patients to enter stores. Products are available for call-in and online ordering via the new www.GrowHealthy.com, taking a quantum leap in providing patients with the best online experience in medical cannabis. This new website and e-commerce platform offer numerous user-friendly experiences while providing patients with product details, including deeper insights and information about products, services, ingredients, THC levels, terpenes and more. Patients can easily place orders online for home delivery or curbside takeaway of products from every dispensary, except for Brandon and Lake Worth, which offer drive-thru window pick-up. In order to retrieve curbside pick-up orders, patients will call the dispensary to notify them of your arrival. When you are next in queue, a gloved staff member will step outside to accept payment and provide you with your purchased items. Additionally, GrowHealthy offers free statewide delivery with no minimum cost of purchase.
The West Palm-based company continues to elevate in-house brand lines and product launches, kicking-off with the highly successful launch of the popular Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) in February 2020. RSO was announced after receiving overwhelming feedback of a need for the product from each of the top 10 largest physician groups for Medical Cannabis in Florida. With strong product lines, a crucial part of the retail growth in the pipeline, RSO has become an integral addition. GrowHealthy recently debuted the premium "Signature Blend Series™," a collection of limited-release cartridges that bring together coveted cannabis strains to create complex terpene profiles with unique effects. These one-of-a-kind cartridges contain custom blends by true luminaries and cultivators, including Melina Villalobos, Extraction Manager for GrowHealthy. White Sands was the first limited release hybrid-cartridge in GrowHealthy's all-new premium Signature Blend Series. Off the heels of its successful debut, GrowHealthy released the line's second premium strain, "Universal Medicine," in early April in stores and for delivery. "Universal Medicine" is crafted to offer patients high-strength relief in a discreet inhalation method. For those who want to elevate their experience this exclusive Signature Blend Series™ is that—special. But once a blend is gone, it's gone for good.
GrowHealthy looks toward geographic growth, with more than half a dozen stores planned through the first half of 2020. iAnthus Capital entered the Florida market more than a year ago with its acquisition of GrowHealthy. They are publicly traded under the stock ticker symbol of ITHUF (OTCMKTS) and stock ticker symbol IAN (CNSX).
For more information on products and dispensaries, please visit GrowHealthy.com.
About GrowHealthy
GrowHealthy is dedicated to helping patients live healthier, happier lives through the production of premium-quality cannabis products, curated for patients to provide relief and to promote holistic wellness. Going beyond the state of Florida's strict quality standards, GrowHealthy's cannabis products are meticulously crafted in a state-of-the-art facility, optimized with the tools and technology necessary for the production of a dynamic range of all-natural medicinal treatments for patients. Placing agriculture at the forefront, GrowHealthy's all-natural products are backed by innovative science and research as the foundation of all grow endeavors. All products are independently third-party tested for quality and potency to ensure consistent effectiveness for patients seeking holistic healing and elevated wellness. With a robust expansion plan in the pipeline, GrowHealthy currently operates 12 stores throughout the state of Florida. Learn more at GrowHealthy.com.
