NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AJC Advocacy Anywhere programs are attracting hundreds of thousands of viewers from more than 45 countries worldwide every week. Since the programming began on March 20, more than 1.2 million viewers in total have logged on to watch.
"Our virtual programming is informing and engaging Jewish communities, and others, across the United States and around the world at a time when so many are looking to connect in meaningful ways," said AJC CEO David Harris.
Registration for AJC Advocacy Anywhere is free and programs can be viewed via Zoom and Facebook. Previous programs are available for viewing on the AJC Facebook page.
Programs last week included:
Coronavirus, Conspiracy Theories, and the Current State of Global Antisemitism, April 27, has garnered more than 71,000 viewers on Facebook. The program featured Katharina von Schnurbein, EU Commission Coordinator on Combating Antisemitism; Nikita Malik, Director of the Centre on Radicalisation and Terrorism at the Henry Jackson Society; and Holly Huffnagle, AJC U.S. Director for Combating Antisemitism, in conversation with AJC Transatlantic Institute Director Daniel Schwammenthal.
A Conversation with H.E. Philippe Etienne, Ambassador of France to the United States, April 28. France is a key transatlantic partner and a crucial player in EU-Middle East relations. Ambassador Etienne discussed with AJC CEO David Harris these issues, as well as France's handling of the coronavirus pandemic crisis. AJC has long maintained an office in Paris. The illuminating program has been viewed by more than 39,000 on Facebook.
A Conversation with H.E. Emily Haber, German Ambassador to the United States, April 30, has been seen by more than 39,000 on Facebook. Only hours after Germany announced that it will ban all Hezbollah activities, which AJC immediately praised, Ambassador Haber discussed with AJC CEO David Harris that landmark decision, as well as Germany's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. As a central player in the transatlantic relationship, a key ally of Israel, and an economic powerhouse, Germany plays a critical role on the global stage. AJC has a longstanding, close relationship with Germany, spanning more than 70 years, and has maintained an office in Berlin since 1998.
Hebrew 101, April 30, with Avi Mayer, AJC Global Director of Communications, and Myra Clark-Siegel, Director of Communications and Senior Strategic Counsel for AJC Project Interchange, has been seen by nearly 27,000 on Facebook.
AJC Diplomacy and the Arab World, May 1, has been seen by more than 40,000 on Facebook. Jason Isaacson, AJC Chief Policy and Political Affairs Officer, and Benjamin Rogers, who works closely with Isaacson, explore the changing dynamics of the region and warming ties between Israel and Arab states. Both Isaacson and Rogers regularly visit countries in the Arab world on AJC's behalf.
AJC Advocacy Anywhere programs for this week are:
Monday, May 4, 12:00 PM (ET) – A Conversation with Natan Sharansky. Widely regarded as one of the most notable Jewish figures of the past century, Natan Sharansky's name was a rallying cry for the Soviet Jewry movement. Jailed for his human rights activism and efforts to immigrate to Israel, Sharansky spent nine indescribably difficult years in the Soviet Gulag. He was released in 1986 and went on to serve as a minister in several Israeli governments, as Deputy Prime Minister of Israel, and—most recently—as Chairman of The Jewish Agency for Israel. He is the only living non-American to have received both the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Medal of Honor. Join us for a wide-ranging conversation with this human rights icon and Jewish hero, who was honored by AJC in 1987.
Monday, May 4, 4:00 PM (ET) – National Politics on Campus...from a Distance: An AJC Town Hall with College Democrats and College Republicans Students will hear directly from the top campus leadership of the Democratic and Republican parties. Mikaela Guido, President of College Democrats of America, and Chandler Thornton, Chairman of the College Republican National Committee, will share their parties' views on a range of issues important to students: from student loan debt, to antisemitism on college campuses, to the future of the U.S.-Israel relationship. Join Mikaela and Chandler and learn how YOU can make a difference at this critical moment. AJC is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization. AJC neither supports nor opposes candidates for elective office.
Tuesday, May 5, 12:00 PM (ET) – The United Arab Emirates and the Coronavirus, a special webinar with UAE Ambassador to the UN Lana Nusseibeh, in conversation with Jason Isaacson, AJC Chief Policy and Political Affairs Officer. As the United Arab Emirates approaches the 50th anniversary of its 1971 founding, the country is confronting the twin threats of the coronavirus pandemic and its strategic consequences for diplomacy, geopolitics, the economy, and beyond – while continuing to invest in alternative energy, adapting its international affairs agenda to current realities, extending aid to states in need, and maintaining its commitment to interfaith outreach.
Wednesday, May 6, 12:00 PM (ET) –Transatlantic Dialogues: Cong. Ted Deutch and MEP Lukas Mandl. Relations between the United States and European Union have experienced unprecedented strain in recent years. Can the two powers overcome their differences on Iran, Russia, Israel and other key issues? U.S. Congressman Ted Deutch, Chairman of the House Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and International Terrorism; and Lukas Mandl, Member of the European Parliament from Austria and Chair of the Transatlantic Friends of Israel (TFI) will discuss.
Thursday, May 7, 12:00 PM (ET) – Combating Hate and Misinformation Online. As social media eclipses traditional media in influence, the reliability of the information that the public receives has come under scrutiny. Conspiracy theories – many of them antisemitic – mingle online with inaccurate health guidance, finger-pointing, and blame, with no end in sight. Facebook and Twitter representatives will discuss what their platforms are doing to counter hate speech and address the ever-present misinformation around the coronavirus.
Friday, May 8, 12:00 PM (ET) – From Tragedy to Triumph. 75 years ago, on May 8,1945, the Second World War in Europe ended. The joy was tempered by the knowledge that the greatest mass atrocity in human history had befallen the Jewish people. 1,102 days later, the greatest moment in modern Jewish history occurred with the rebirth of the State of Israel. AJC CEO David Harris will discuss this remarkable journey from the depths of despair to the joy of redemption.