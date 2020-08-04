LEWISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon House, Inc. announces Crying and Laughing: The Emotional Development of Infants and Toddlers, a resource book guiding early childhood educators to foster optimal emotional development and learning.
The U.S. Department of Education found that young children's healthy and positive social and emotional skills and attitudes predict learning, academic performance, and other positive long-term outcomes. Emotionally competent children are more likely to experience better emotional and behavioral management (Lindsey et al., 2009), social success and peer relations (Denham et al., 2003; Denham et al., 2016), fewer behavioral challenges (Briggs-McGowan, 2008), and early school success (Denham et al., 2015).
"Emotional health is critical to the development of young children," said Donna Wittmer, PhD. "With the right resources, educators can provide infants and toddlers with safe, nurturing environments and experiences that support their developing emotional competence."
The follow-up book to From Biting to Hugging: Understanding Social Development in Infants and Toddlers, Crying and Laughing shares key strategies to understand and nurture young children from birth to age three, while bridging the home and child-care connection. Educators will learn how to:
- understand how young children's emotions develop.
- create responsive and nurturing teacher-child interactions.
- help children manage strong emotions.
- reduce children's emotional stress.
- foster family engagement.
- care for themselves.
Ideal for early childhood teachers, teacher-training programs, and professional-development providers, Crying and Laughing provides practical advice and tips to support children in developing a strong foundation that will give them crucial life skills and resilience.
Crying and Laughing will be available October 1, 2020, and is available for preorder now. To request a free excerpt or e-galley copy, contact ashleigh@ghbooks.com.
ISBN 978-0-87659-839-9; 160 pp.; PB and e-book; $29.95.
Donna Wittmer, PhD, is associate professor emerita of early childhood and early childhood special education in the School of Education at the University of Colorado, Denver. She earned her doctorate in child, family, and community studies at Syracuse University.
Deanna W. Clauson is a functional medicine certified health coach and a freelance writer. She earned her bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She has served on the boards of directors for several education-related organizations.
Gryphon House, Inc., is an award-winning publisher of resource books for parents and teachers of children from birth through age eight. Filled with developmentally appropriate and easy-to-use strategies, Gryphon House books provide parents and teachers with the tools they need to bring the joy of learning to young children.