GSK announces FDA advisory committee votes in favour of positive benefit/risk profile for belantamab mafodotin for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma

- Recommendation based on review of DREAMM clinical trial programme, including the pivotal DREAMM-2 study - If approved, belantamab mafodotin will be a first-in-class anti-BCMA therapy for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma