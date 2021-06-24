GT Biopharma Logo (PRNewsfoto/GT Biopharma, Inc.)

 By GT Biopharma, Inc., Sir Anthony Ritossa's Global Family Office Investment Summit

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Biopharma, Inc. ("GT Biopharma" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company's proprietary natural killer (NK) cell engager (TriKE™) protein biologic technology platform, today announced that GT Biopharma CEO, Tony Cataldo will be presenting as a VIP speaker at the upcoming Sir Anthony Ritossa's Global Family Office Investment Summit in Monaco from June 30 to July 2, 2021.

The Sir Anthony Ritossa's Global Family Office Investment Summit in Monaco is one of a series of international summits held annually as a platform for exceptional networking between Family Offices and Thought Leaders from all over the world. Summit delegations consist of prestigious family offices, private investors, sheikhs, royal families and leading businesses from 30+ countries representing more than $4.5 trillion in wealth.

About GT Biopharma, Inc.

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based on our proprietary TriKE™ NK cell engager platform.  Our TriKE™ platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient's immune system's natural killer cells (NK cells).  GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE™ technology. For more information, please visit gtbiopharma.com.

Investor Contact:

Investor and Media Relations Contact:

Brendan Payne

David Castaneda

Client Lead

David@gtbiopharma.com

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

414-351-9758

brendan.payne@sternir.com



212-362-1200



 

SOURCE GT Biopharma, Inc.

