STURGIS, Mich., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Independence, a national leader in financial management services for self-directed in-home and community-based care, has named Michael Murray as its first chief relationship officer. Murray will manage business development, government relations, corporate social responsibility, marketing and innovation for the company as it continues to grow awareness and understanding of self-determination options available to those seeking quality, long-term support.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated that those of us with disabilities and aging adults can be greatly compromised in nursing homes and communal settings," said Murray. "I joined GT Independence because they are a vital part of the solution. GT Independence makes it possible for us to choose caregivers we trust to provide our services, including when and how we prefer them. By ensuring people have the freedom of choice, we open up new possibilities for them to stay in their own homes, not nursing homes."
Murray was previously the director of the employer policy team at the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Disability Employment Policy. In this role, he ensured that ODEP's policies and practices addressed the needs of employers by building effective coalitions with the business sector to promote greater workforce inclusion of people with disabilities. His move to GT Independence reflects his lifelong mission to promote inclusion, a passion fueled by personal experiences as a person with a disability.
"When my family started this company 16 years ago, we were faced with the extraordinary task of educating the country on the option and advantages of self-determination," said John Carmichael, GT Independence CEO. "While we have made tremendous progress in growing awareness and accessibility of in-home care, we still have work to do. We are thrilled to have someone with Michael's experience and passion join us as we advocate for self-direction. His contributions will help improve the quality and health outcomes of so many lives."
Murray's professional expertise spans more than a dozen years with public and nonprofit entities. Before joining ODEP, he served as a deputy director at the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management and as the COO for the American Association of People with Disabilities. He has a Bachelor of Science in special education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
GT Independence's mission is to help individuals live their lives according to their own vision regardless of age or ability. Driven by years of experience with self-directed care, GT Independence helps individuals direct their own in-home and community-based services by administering the financial, technical and legal aspects of hiring and managing a caregiver. Founded in 2004, GT Independence is a family owned national financial management services provider that delivers specialized fiscal intermediary services to support individuals with disabilities and long-term care needs. GT Independence has expanded from its home state of Michigan to serve approximately 25,000 individuals in 11 states. For more information about GT Independence, please visit gtindependence.com.
