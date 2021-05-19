FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Molecular, a company providing multiplexed, ultrasensitive PCR assays for wastewater-based epidemiology, cancer and pathogen panels for clinical labs, has started shipping its sensitive PCR tests to monitor the coronavirus variant, B.1.617. The virus was first spotted in India and upgraded to a global variant of concern by the WHO. It is sometimes referred to as the double mutant because it contains two mutations of concern and has been reported to be highly contagious and potentially capable of evading the immune system.

Two offerings are available:

  1. A national wastewater-based epidemiology testing service in which sewage from communities around the country is tested for the presence of the key mutations that define the B.1.617 double mutant variant from India.
  2. Ultrasensitive RT-PCR and dPCR reagent kits to empower academic, commercial, and public testing laboratories:
    1. Quantification and differentiation PCR kit for the B.1.617 variant
    2. Validated, quantitative standards and multiplex PCR assays for the original strain of Wuhan/WHO/4 (A), the UK variant (B.1.1.7), the South African variant (B.1.351), the Brazilian variant (P.1), the California variant (B.1.427) and the Indian variant (B.1.617).

These new offerings add to GT Molecular's growing molecular assay catalog that includes SARS-CoV-2 multi-variant tests, cancer panels, multiplexed pathogen panels for clinical labs and quantitative standards.

About GT Molecular

GT Molecular is a leader in providing highly customizable, ultrasensitive digital PCR and qPCR tests.  GTM's molecular app technology is an easy-to-use, end-to-end solution for rapid deployment and provides reliable and consistent measurements while detecting as little as 1-3 molecules of target nucleic acid.

ORDER & INFORMATION: info@gtmolecular.com,  970-498-1698

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gt-molecular-launches-highly-sensitive-multiplexed-pcr-tests-for-the-indian-coronavirus-variant-301295109.html

SOURCE GT Molecular

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.