TYSONS CORNER, Va., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, The Get the Medications Right™ (GTMRx) Institute, the catalyst for change to medication management that brings together critical stakeholders across health care, is announcing that its co-founder and executive director Katherine H. Capps will join leaders from the institute at the Precision Medicine Outside Oncology Summit on March 29.
As part of the growing effort to better address drug-gene interactions to ensure that all Americans have access to the treatment that is best for them, new bipartisan legislation was just introduced. The Right Drug Dose Now Act aims to focus on the use of evidence-based pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing to prevent adverse drug events and ensure that patients receive medications tailored to their genetic makeup. PGx is the study of how genes affect the body's response to certain medicines, which is critical to understanding how safe and effective a particular drug can be for each person. GTMRx supports this initiative and recognizes the power of change in medication management.
GTMRx's PMLS virtual discussion, "Optimizing Medication Use Through CMM + PGx in Practice," will address how pharmacogenomics (PGx) can be utilized as a tool within comprehensive medication management (CMM) to optimize medication use, all while providing benefit to the health care team — both clinically and economically. Capps will be joined by Ghada Elnashar, PharmD, associate director, Medical Affairs, OneOme; GTMRx Workgroup Member for a discussion about how clinical pharmacists can and should be engaged as the drug expert on the interprofessional care team to help physicians select, manage and monitor their therapeutic regimen.
WHAT: PMLS virtual panel on "Optimizing Medication Use Through CMM + PGx in Practice: What is it and how can it be beneficial?"
WHEN: Tuesday, March 29 from 12:35pm - 1:20pm EST
WHERE: Register here
The GTMRx Institute boasts a membership of close to 1,600 health care, business and consumer leaders, who advocate for the broad adoption of CMM, a more rational process of care in which physicians and clinical pharmacists work together to ensure that each medication is appropriate for the patient, effective for their medical condition, safe given the patient's health status and other medications and able to be taken by the patient as intended. For more information and insights, visit https://gtmr.org/learning-center/.
The GTMRx Institute is a catalyst for change that brings critical stakeholders together, bound by the urgent need to get the medications right. We are physicians, pharmacists, nurses, patients, health IT innovators, drug and diagnostics companies, consumer groups, employers, payers—aligned to save lives and save money through comprehensive medication management. By showcasing evidence and innovation, we motivate practice transformation and push payment and policy reform. Together, we ACT to champion appropriate, effective, safe and precise use of medication and gene therapies. Learn more at gtmr.org.
