ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Insight Optics, Inc. received an investment from Ideaship, a patent leveraged venture capital firm that provides intellectual property development support for early-stage startups. The investment will assist Insight Optics' mission to record and refer specialized videos to local specialists for assisted screening, enabling PCP's to efficiently detect early signs of preventable disease before permanent damage is done.
"Insight Optics' unique approach is simple, effective, and will make screening ubiquitously accessible for preventable disease. The Insight Optics platform represents a market shift in access to diagnostics technology that is simple, quick, and effective, which means screening is available at a primary care provider that has results screened by specialists seamlessly. We at Ideaship are honored to be working with Aaron, TJ, and the team to help protect their novel approach as they solve a massive problem," said Robert Bell, Ideaship Venture Partner.
"Ideaship represents strength and future potential for growth and established impact in the intellectual property space and working with equally engaged partners will help us ensure our continued success," said Insight Optics Founder & CEO, Aaron Enten.
About Insight Optics, Inc.
Insight Optics is an impact driven company dedicated to connecting Primary Care Providers with local specialists for assisted diagnostics. Insight Optics actively impacts the lives of patients by enabling physicians to provide the best care possible. They do this by empowering primary care providers (PCPs) to record and refer diagnostic videos to local specialists for assisted screening. Their goal is to enable PCPs to efficiently detect early signs of preventable disease before permanent damage is done. They do the heavy lifting, with computer vision and machine learning, they ensure content and quality is present in every video. By providing PCPs a platform to connect and send patient data to local retinal specialists, both users can monetize otherwise unrealized referral incentives and provide better care.
About Ideaship
Ideaship provides patent development capital for early-stage ventures.
Ideaship is a collaboration between Global Technology Transfer Group (GTT Group) and Panasonic Intellectual Property Corporation of America (PIPCA). Ideaship combines GTT Group's patent experience with PIPCA's leading patent department expertise, achieving enterprise value premiums.
