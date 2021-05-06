COLLINSVILLE, Ill., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following a rigorous review process, the Guard911®, SchoolGuard®, CampusGuard911™, and Hero911® mobile applications are now FirstNet® Verified and accessible via the FirstNet App Catalog.
These four mobile applications empower our country's teachers, workers, citizens, and law enforcement officers in active shooter and armed intruder incidents with immediate emergency help in the palm of their hands. With the single touch of a button on a smartphone screen, these apps significantly reduce law enforcement notification time which reduces subsequent response time, the only way to save lives in an armed intruder emergency.
FirstNet, Built with AT&T – America's public safety network – features the first-ever App Catalog geared to first responders, featuring more than 160 apps relevant to public safety's mission. This gives FirstNet subscribers a dedicated location to find meaningful new solutions that have been specifically reviewed for use with FirstNet services. Before any mobile solution can be added to the FirstNet App Catalog, it must pass stringent tests for security, relevancy, data privacy and more.
"Our apps are the only emergency alert apps in the country backed by the federally approved Hero911® Network of more than 60,000 federal, state, and local officers," said Nate McVicker, President & Founder of Guard911. "Now that our apps are FirstNet Verified, our users have yet another reason to trust that we are providing them with the best that modern mobile technology has to offer in order to keep our communities as safe as possible."
Achieving a FirstNet Verified designation means Guard911®, SchoolGuard®, CampusGuard911™, and Hero911® are vetted and trusted solutions for public safety, meeting FirstNet app requirements. Additionally, FirstNet subscribers will benefit from FirstNet reliability while using these applications.
Built with AT&T, in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, FirstNet is bringing public safety communications into the 21st century with new, innovative capabilities to strengthen first responders' incident response. And it's helping them connect to the critical information they need – every day and in every emergency.
"We only add applications to the FirstNet App Catalog that are highly secure, high quality, and relevant to public safety. And we're pleased that Guard911®, SchoolGuard®, CampusGuard911™, and Hero911® are now Listed and available to FirstNet subscribers," said Scott Agnew, assistant vice president, product marketing, FirstNet Program at AT&T. "These four mobile applications will bring public safety additional capabilities to reduce law enforcement notification time and subsequent response time while enhancing situational awareness."
"Through our work with first responders, we heard their need for innovative applications to assist with their lifesaving mission. FirstNet is helping to address these needs, and we are pleased to welcome Guard911®, SchoolGuard®, CampusGuard911™, and Hero911® to the FirstNet App Catalog," said Mark Golaszewski, executive director of Technology and Innovation, First Responder Network Authority.
To learn more about Guard911®, SchoolGuard®, CampusGuard911™, and Hero911®, go to guard911.com and hero911.org. Click here for a full list of apps in the FirstNet App Catalog. For more on FirstNet, check out FirstNet.com.
FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
About Guard911
Guard911 was founded in 2013 by veteran law enforcement and technology experts looking to take a deep psychological approach to armed intruder emergencies. As a result, the Guard911®, SchoolGuard®, CampusGuard911™, and Hero911® apps were designed with a single focus – to provide an early warning system for these emergency situations and save precious seconds that can mean the difference between life and death. The goal is to notify and get officers on the scene as quickly as possible to neutralize the threat and save lives.
