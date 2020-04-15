LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardians of the Angeles Charitable Foundation ("GoA"), chaired by Mr. Li Lu, raised $4.4 million to date for its "Aid to America" campaign. This campaign aims to raise funding to provide high-quality personal protective equipment ("PPE") to healthcare workers, first responders, reporters and couriers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the leading donors is Li Lu Humanitarian Foundation, donating a total of $1.5 million.
GoA was founded in early 2020 and started its charitable endeavors offering direct financial relief and medical supplies to healthcare workers and their families in Wuhan, China where the outbreak first began. GoA has since pivoted its resources toward donating PPE to the US, which now leads the world with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Among GoA's most trusted suppliers and closest collaborators is BYD, now the world's largest mask manufacturer, with production output exceeding 15 million masks per day. GoA only sources from highly reputable factories that are strictly qualified under FDA, CDC or other applicable guidelines.
To date, GoA has successfully procured 50,000 BYD KN95 masks, 1 million BYD Level III medical surgical masks, 100,000 DaSheng N95 masks, 100,000 medical protective face shields, 50,000 regular protective suits, and 10,000 ICU protective suits.
In addition, GoA has received in-kind donations of 4,000 isolation gowns from the Li Lu Humanitarian Foundation and Huazhong University of Science and Technology Seattle Alumni Association, 30,000 KN95 masks from Shanghai Foresight Fund Foundation, and 1,000 surgical masks from Xchange.
So far, GoA has donated 500,000 Level III surgical masks, 50,000 KN95 masks (EUA-authorized), and 2,000 isolation gowns to 32 hospitals and organizations in critical need across the US.
In addition to its generous donors, GoA is also supported by a coalition of global volunteers. "GoA's suppliers honor our humanitarian mission and prioritize our orders knowing that GoA is not stockpiling and not profiting from this crisis," explains GoA Executive Director June Tan. "GoA partners with experienced global logistic solution providers Polar Air Cargo and Xchange to subsidize and expedite air and ground shipping, warehousing, and customs clearance."
GoA has also established partnerships with Greater New York Hospital Association and government agencies to better analyze critical needs and optimize our donations. Given the surge in needs from medical facilities in underserved areas, GoA is increasingly prioritizing donations for underprivileged and marginalized communities.
To learn more about GoA and get involved in its donation campaign, please visit goa-foundation.org. You can also follow GoA on Facebook (@Guardians of the Angeles), Instagram (@goafoundation), and Twitter (@GOAFoundationUS).
Contact: contact@goa-foundation.org