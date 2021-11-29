IRVINGTON, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's the holiday season, and while love, joy, and "sleeping in heavenly peace" are featured prominently in songs and greeting cards, they can prove elusive. In reality, the pressures of shopping, cooking, entertaining, and family obligations can make it a season of stress and sleepless nights for many.
Demo DiMartile, a seasoned meditation expert and founder of One Light One Spirit, recommends the practice of guided meditation as an essential self-care practice during this busy season. "Relaxation, quality sleep, and time for self-reflection are in short supply during the holidays," says DiMartile. "That's where meditation comes in. It's not just about relaxation. Meditation is transformation! It can not only inoculate us against stress and exhaustion, serve as a foundation of energy, and support a healthy immune system and metabolism, but it also sets the stage for profound and positive life changes in the new year."
DiMartile feels like there's no better time to make guided meditation a priority than the holidays. "We easily lose sight of our own well-being during the hectic holiday season. Guided meditation offers an easy, practical, and fast way to make time to not only survive—but thrive."
Guided meditation works for everyone, according to DiMartile, even those who've never meditated before. "You don't need any experience…just a comfortable spot, a few minutes of uninterrupted time, and headphones or earbuds. Press 'play' and you're meditating!"
To help make guided meditation approaches more accessible during the holiday season and new year, DiMartile has put together three guided meditation holiday gift sets available at a discounted price.
Holiday Stress-Busters Set: The Holiday Stress-Busters Set includes "Mastering Deep Relaxation," which guides listeners through a restorative and relaxing transformational meditation. The "Ultimate Deep Sleep Experience" program guides listeners through the release of the accumulated stress of the day and quells the relentless mind chatter that prevents relaxing into deep and restorative sleep. The Holiday Stress-Busters set is available in both CD and MP3 format.
2022 New You Hormone Reset: Health and vitality relies on hormonal balance. The 2022 New You Hormone Reset features three of DiMartile's most popular meditation programs. "The Thyroid Meditation" helps listeners support the master gland of metabolism and energy. "Hormonal Balance" guides listeners through a meditation and affirmations to help balance the thyroid, adrenals, sex hormones, and other hormones. Finally, because sleep is essential to hormonal balance, the "Ultimate Deep Sleep Experience" meditation leads listeners gently into a full night of healing sleep. The 2022 New You Hormone Reset set is available in both CD and MP3 sets.
New Year's Resolutions Set: New Year's resolutions are often hard to keep. Says DiMartile, "The New Year's Resolutions set offers practical tools to help listeners make 2022 the year they find and follow an authentic life path, relax more, and get better sleep." This set features DiMartile's newest meditation, "Embracing Your Soul Purpose," which guides listeners toward the integration of mind, body, instinct, intellect, and love. The set also includes the "Ultimate Deep Sleep Experience," and "Mastering Deep Relaxation." New Year's Resolutions is available as a set of 3 MP3 audio programs.
These specially-priced holiday sets are available through January 7, 2022, at Demo DiMartile's online store, https://demo-dimartile.sellfy.store.
Demo DiMartile is the founder of One Light One Spirit, and has five decades of experience as an empathic and intuitive life mentor. In addition to being the creator of a catalog of unique "transformational guided meditation" programs and events for spiritual growth, well-being, and stress management, DiMartile provides one-on-one guided meditation coaching for clients. His background includes training in the use of hypnotherapy and Kundalini meditation for physical, energetic, mental, emotional and spiritual balance, and he has studied extensively under spiritual masters Swami Rudrananda and Baba Muktananda.
Demo DiMartile's One Light One Spirit website is located at https://www.onelightonespirit.com and his online store for his transformational guided meditation CD and MP3 programs is located at https://demo-dimartile.sellfy.store.
