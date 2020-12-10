NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summus Medical Laser, the leader in Class IV Therapeutic Lasers, today announced the company has been selected as a Top 5 Innovator by Guided Solutions with their international debut of The Horizon Laser System at COMPAMED/MEDICA 2020. Guided Solutions is an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes top companies, technologies, and products in the global health and medical technology market. Summus Medical Laser was chosen as one of five companies to receive this honor from among over 5,000 exhibitors from around the world this year.
"It is an exciting honor to be acknowledged by Guided Solutions for our therapeutic laser innovations," said Dr. Richard Albright, D.C., President and CEO of Summus Medical Laser. "This recognition reinforces Summus' leadership in defining the standards for therapeutic lasers in our industry by elevating the level of manufacturing and the implementation support for this new technology which providers receive after their purchase. Therapeutic laser of this caliber holds tremendous potential to provide increased quality of care, better provider success in providing effective treatment, and it helps to redefine the standard of care for the treatment of many serious diseases for patients around the world."
Summus Medical Laser is pioneering completely novel advances to treating disease and enhancing health by developing and delivering clinically validated software-based protocols with professional support via the Horizon Laser's On Call System and its proprietary software. Therapeutic Laser delivers noninvasive, pain-free, drug-free laser light directly to the source of the condition, encouraging immunostimulation. Its safety and efficacy has been demonstrated in numerous research articles published in scientific and medical journals. It is available only by prescription in the office of a laser-certified physician, chiropractor, dentist, physical therapist, podiatrist, or veterinarian.
The Guided Solutions organization performs evaluations of the healthcare and medical technology industry landscape at COMPAMED/MEDICA, with the aim of selecting and featuring innovative solutions and companies that address a true problem, solve a complex or critical need, or capture an opportunity to revolutionize a new industry or market. About Summus' Horizon product debut at COMPAMED/MEDICA 2020, Guided Solutions said, it "caught our eye during the four day-long event" and it has "the potential to disrupt the healthcare sector in a big way over the next few years." *
*Source Article: https://www.guidedsolutions.co.uk/GS/NewsDetails/Five-of-our-favourite-medical-innovations-from-COMPAMED-and-MEDICA-2020?utm_content=148059015&utm_medium=social&utm_source=linkedin&hss_channel=lcp-708425
About Summus Medical Laser
Based in the USA, Summus Medical Laser is a pioneer and global leader in Class IV Laser Therapy. For over 15 years, Summus has aimed to redefine therapeutic laser by discovering, developing, and delivering clinically validated software-based protocols to provide better outcomes for patients, smarter engagement, and tracking tools for clinicians, and cost-effective solutions for both. Summus has created a state-of-the-art line of products, including its flagship Horizon Laser System, which deliver specific red and near-infrared wavelengths of laser light to induce a photochemical reaction and therapeutic effect. Physiological effects include increased circulation, reduced inflammation, pain reduction, and enhanced tissue healing. Also described as 'photobiomodulation,' or PBM, high-intensity lasers are being utilized by physicians, chiropractors, dentists, physical therapists, podiatrists, and veterinarians to ease and prevent painful, challenging conditions in a wide variety of clinical settings. For more information, visit Summus at www.summuslaser.com.