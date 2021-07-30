SARASOTA, Fla., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The local pain relief practice formerly known as Gulf Coast Ketamine Center is now Reichbach Center. As a national center for the treatment of chronic pain and mental health disorders, the practice's new name reflects their commitment to helping people from all backgrounds and zip codes, from soldiers and first responders to spouses, parents, caregivers and friends. Reichbach Center offers solutions to combat treatment-resistant depression, chronic pain and a range of anxiety and mood disorders.
While Dr. Steven Reichbach and the center's staff will provide care and comfort under a new name, they will continue to offer the same level of expertise in the following specialized areas:
- Ketamine infusion for chronic pain, complex regional pain syndrome, fibromyalgia, trigeminal neuralgia, postherpetic neuralgia, Lyme disease, chronic headaches, migraines and more.
- Ketamine infusion for mental health, including major depression, PTSD, anxiety disorders and more.
- Medical cannabis assessments and psychotropics.
- Essential oils for stress and pain relief.
As a board-certified anesthesiologist, Dr. Reichbach is a graduate of the State University of New York Upstate Medical University. He trained in internal medicine at Staten Island University Hospital and completed his anesthesiology residency at Stony Brook University while also receiving specialty training in pain management and pediatrics. He has worked with ketamine for more than 20 years.
Patients and caregivers seeking treatment for pain disorders, severe depression or other mental health needs are encouraged to call (941) 242-7243 to learn about their options or be seen in Sarasota at 2415 University Parkway, Building 3, Suite 215.
Media Contact
Mackenzie Groff, Reichbach Center, 4029837257, mackenzie@venel.com
SOURCE Reichbach Center