SARASOTA, Fla., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The local pain relief practice formerly known as Gulf Coast Ketamine Center is now Reichbach Center. As a national center for the treatment of chronic pain and mental health disorders, the practice's new name reflects their commitment to helping people from all backgrounds and zip codes, from soldiers and first responders to spouses, parents, caregivers and friends. Reichbach Center offers solutions to combat treatment-resistant depression, chronic pain and a range of anxiety and mood disorders.

While Dr. Steven Reichbach and the center's staff will provide care and comfort under a new name, they will continue to offer the same level of expertise in the following specialized areas:

As a board-certified anesthesiologist, Dr. Reichbach is a graduate of the State University of New York Upstate Medical University. He trained in internal medicine at Staten Island University Hospital and completed his anesthesiology residency at Stony Brook University while also receiving specialty training in pain management and pediatrics. He has worked with ketamine for more than 20 years.

Patients and caregivers seeking treatment for pain disorders, severe depression or other mental health needs are encouraged to call (941) 242-7243 to learn about their options or be seen in Sarasota at 2415 University Parkway, Building 3, Suite 215.

Media Contact

Mackenzie Groff, Reichbach Center, 4029837257, mackenzie@venel.com

 

SOURCE Reichbach Center

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.