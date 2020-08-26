WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Oil announced the launch of a new campaign to give back to frontline workers during times when they do not have the luxury of staying home. The campaign launched in July and runs through the end of September or while supplies last.

Through this campaign, Gulf is providing a minimum of $10,000 in Gulf gift cards as a thank you to those working on the frontline. Whether it be a healthcare worker, first responder, grocery worker or teacher, the campaign encourages consumers to nominate the everyday heroes who keep us all going.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been, and continue to be, widespread. Gulf is committed to giving back in impactful and meaningful ways.

For full campaign details, visit gulfoil.com/fuelthefrontline.

About Gulf Oil

Gulf is a Massachusetts-based company fueling consumers through approximately 1,800 Gulf branded locations across 36 states and Puerto Rico. The company also distributes unbranded products to 1,000 private label locations nationwide. More information can be found at www.gulfoil.com.

Media Contact: Nikki Fales, Gulf Oil, media@gulfoil.com

