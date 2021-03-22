LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A February 2 article on News Medical: Life Sciences reports on a study conducted by the European Federation of Periodontology (EFP) that found that COVID-19 complications are significantly more likely to occur in patients with gum disease. The EFP found that patients with both gum disease and a coronavirus infection were 3.5 times more likely to be admitted into an ICU, 4.5 times more likely to require medical breathing assistance, and were nine times more likely to die due to complications. The exact cause of this link is still being determined but it is thought that inflammation caused by gum disease provides a superhighway of sorts through which coronavirus can easily attack the body. Beverly Hills Periodontics & Dental Implant Center says that this link further emphasizes the multitude of complications periodontitis or gum disease can cause if left unchecked.
The periodontal center says that periodontitis has already been linked to other ailments such as heart disease and chronic inflammation, so it is unsurprising that it may also worsen coronavirus infection. The center notes patients who believe they could be suffering from periodontitis should seek treatment right away. Common gum disease symptoms include reddened and swollen gums, bleeding gums, loose teeth, chronic bad breath, receding gums, sores and pus in the gums, increased tooth sensitivity, and chronic oral pain. The center says that if patients are experiencing any of these symptoms, it is paramount that they obtain care to prevent symptoms from worsening or developing into tooth loss.
Beverly Hills Periodontics & Dental Implant Center says that the good news is that gum disease is often avoidable as good and consistent oral hygiene habits can reduce the plaque and tartar buildup that's known to cause gum disease. The center notes that regular check-ups and exams are just as important because unfortunately, gum disease is also known to be rather quiet in its early developmental stages. The center says that for some patients, the onset of symptoms such as bleeding or pain in their gums only comes after the disease has already been developing for months or even years. By obtaining periodontal disease treatment at the first sign of trouble, the center continues, individuals can ensure that any ailments are treated before they can cause serious damage.
