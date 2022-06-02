NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gummy Vitamin Market Share is expected to increase by USD 5.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 12.54%- according to the recent market study by Technavio.
- One of the key factors driving the global gummy vitamin market growth is the high demand for on-the-go dietary supplement products to prevent possible diseases and improve physical and mental well-being.
- One of the key trends of global gummy vitamin market growth is the availability of gummy supplements for children.
- One of the key challenges to the global gummy vitamin market growth is the high cost of production due to the low availability of raw materials for naturally-sourced vitamins.
- APAC will register the highest growth rate of 38% among the other regions. Therefore, the gummy vitamin market in APAC is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.
- The outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis impacted the overall gummy vitamin industry in 2020, as many stores were shut down or reduced their business hours. For instance, Walmart announced that it would modify its store hours in response to the pandemic, while other retailers planned to temporarily close their stores.
- However, due to factors such as vaccination drives and an increase in online shopping for these products, the market is expected to recover during the forecast period.
- The gummy vitamin market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the online segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.
Gummy Vitamin Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.54%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 5.06 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
11.38
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, South America, Europe, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Brazil, Australia, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amway Corp., Bayer AG, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hero Nutritionals Inc., Honest Co. Inc., Nestle SA, Pharmavite LLC, Power Gummies, and Unilever Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
- The gummy vitamin market share growth by the online segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- The increase in the number of websites offering a wide range of gummy vitamins at low cost than those available offline will drive the market growth through the online distribution channel.
- Vendors such as Amway offer their gummy vitamins through their own websites. Vendors are involved in the omnichannel retailing format to expand their visibility among customers, which will also help in increasing their revenue.
APAC is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market
- 38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for gummy vitamins in APAC.
- Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
- The presence of a large consumer base that is increasingly paying attention to their health in countries such as China and India will facilitate the gummy vitamin market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Amway Corp.
- Bayer AG
- Church and Dwight Co. Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Hero Nutritionals Inc.
- Honest Co. Inc.
- Nestle SA
- Pharmavite LLC
- Power Gummies
- Unilever Group
The gummy vitamin market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as marketing on social media platforms and new product launches to compete in the market.
- Amway Corp.- The company offers Nutrilite SEIZE THE DAY under nutrition which is a multi vitamin mineral gummy.
- Bayer AG- The company offers Flintstones vitamin gummies to kids such as FLINTSTONES gummies plus immunity support and FLINTSTONES active kids gummies.
- Church and Dwight Co. Inc.- The company offers vitafusion which is raspberry flavored multivitamin with key ingredients like Biotin, vitamin C and vitamin E to support hair, skin and for healthy nails.
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7
Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 08: Parent market
Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis
2.2.1 Input
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Primary processing
2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing
2.2.5 Outbound logistics
2.2.6 End-customers
2.2.7 Marketing and sales
2.2.8 Services
2.2.9 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 12: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Online
- Offline
Exhibit 22: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
Exhibit 23: Comparison by Distribution channel
5.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 26: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
6. Customer landscape
6.1 Overview
Exhibit 29: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
The regions covered in the report are:
- APAC
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- MEA
Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 36: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 37: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 42: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 High demand for on-the-go dietary supplement products
8.1.2 Rising awareness regarding health
8.1.3 Rising sales through online channels
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 High cost of production
8.2.2 Formulation challenges for inducing vitamin ingredients in gummies
8.2.3 Risk and side effects of overconsumption of gummy vitamins
Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Availability of gummy supplements for children
8.3.2 Introduction of organic gummies
8.3.3 Developments according to dynamic demands for improved flavors among the consumers
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Competitive scenario
9.2 Overview
Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 47: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 48: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Amway Corp.
Exhibit 50: Amway Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 51: Amway Corp. - Product and service
Exhibit 52: Amway Corp. - Key offerings
10.4 Bayer AG
Exhibit 53: Bayer AG - Overview
Exhibit 54: Bayer AG - Business segments
Exhibit 55: Bayer AG - Key offerings
Exhibit 56: Bayer AG - Segment focus
10.5 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.
Exhibit 57: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 58: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 59: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 60: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Segment focus
10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Exhibit 61: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview
Exhibit 62: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 63: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 64: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus
10.7 Hero Nutritionals Inc.
Exhibit 65: Hero Nutritionals Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 66: Hero Nutritionals Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 67: Hero Nutritionals Inc. - Key offerings
10.8 Honest Co. Inc.
Exhibit 68: Honest Co. Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 69: Honest Co. Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 70: Honest Co. Inc. - Key offerings
10.9 Nestle SA
Exhibit 71: Nestle SA - Overview
Exhibit 72: Nestle SA - Business segments
Exhibit 73: Nestle SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 74: Nestle SA - Segment focus
10.10 Pharmavite LLC
Exhibit 75: Pharmavite LLC - Overview
Exhibit 76: Pharmavite LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 77: Pharmavite LLC - Key offerings
10.11 Power Gummies
Exhibit 78: Power Gummies - Overview
Exhibit 79: Power Gummies - Product and service
Exhibit 80: Power Gummies - Key offerings
10.12 Unilever Group
Exhibit 81: Unilever Group - Overview
Exhibit 82: Unilever Group - Business segments
Exhibit 83: Unilever Group - Key offerings
Exhibit 84: Unilever Group - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 ????Market definition
11.1.2 Objective
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 86: Research Methodology
Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 88: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
