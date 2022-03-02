LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GuruNanda, a leading Ayurvedic wellness company, announced today the launch of its new natural Oral Care products, available nationally exclusively at Walmart stores and Walmart.com. The trio of Oral Care products naturally freshen breath, brighten smiles, promote gum and teeth health, and reduce customers' carbon footprints by using recycled and sustainable materials. GuruNanda's Oral Care offerings expand their Pure Essential Oils and Natural Cough, Cold, and Flu product lines, which are sold by Walmart and other retailers nationwide.
GuruNanda creates wellness products that blend cutting-edge technology with the ancient practice of Ayurveda, which means "science of life" in Sanskrit. Ayurveda originated in India over 3,000 years ago as a natural healing practice for the body, mind, and spirit.
"For thousands of years, Ayurveda has taught what Western medicine has only recently accepted: that oral health is the key to whole-body wellness," says founder and CEO Puneet Nanda. "As a certified Ayurvedic practitioner who comes from a family of toothbrush manufacturers, I am proud to lead GuruNanda in making top-quality, natural, and non-toxic Oral Care accessible to all."
GuruNanda's Walmart Oral Care launch features three dentist-recommended products:
- NEW Concentrated Mouthwash—This all-natural, eco-friendly formulation combines seven purpose-driven, pure, and natural essential oils for fresh breath, overall mouth health, and a greener planet. Just one 2 oz. bottle lasts 300 uses, generating 99% less waste. It's all the best of nature, with nothing extra.
- NEW Oxyburst™ Whitening Mouthwash—Ditch the strips for whiter teeth in a swish. Oxyburst combines GuruNanda's proprietary seven essential-oils blend with hydrogen peroxide for minty-fresh, enamel-safe whitening. Unlike most other whitening mouthwashes, Oxyburst is free of toxic chemicals, preservatives, artificial colors, and fluoride.
- NEW Natural Pulling Oil Rinse—For the purists, Natural Pulling Oil Rinse has just two all-natural ingredients: smooth MCT liquid coconut oil and 100% pure and natural peppermint essential oil. Swishing this great-tasting mixture in your mouth for 2–15 minutes at least once a day helps remove harmful oral bacteria and naturally whitens the appearance of teeth.
In addition to this new line of Oral Care products, customers can look forward to more product releases in the coming months and can continue to use the GMO-free, sustainably sourced, pure essential oils and other naturally beneficial wellness products GuruNanda offers.
"GuruNanda Oral Care is a game-changer for oral wellness," says Dr. Chris Kammer, DDS. "Now you no longer have to choose between natural, non-toxic oral care and cutting-edge Western medical innovation. This is truly Ayurveda for 2022."
For more information about GuruNanda and its innovative, natural, holistic products, please visit GuruNanda.com.
In the spirit of authenticity, quality, and good karma, GuruNanda creates products inspired by the ancient system of holistic healing known as Ayurveda to help you be the guru of your own wellness.
