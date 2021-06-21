SEATTLE, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, SANESolution is announcing that innovative POSTBiotic gut health supplement called SANE Viscera-3™ that makes probiotics and prebiotics obsolete while effectively supporting gut and immune health is now available for purchase on Amazon.
Although many people are familiar with taking probiotic and prebiotic supplements for gut health, most are unfamiliar with POSTBiotics' critical role in the body despite emerging science proving them far more important for both gut and immune health.
"As rates for COVID-19 continue to surge, maximizing gut health is vital with 70% of the immune cells located in the gut. Our goal was to develop a method to truly support gut health, because despite their popularity, probiotics and prebiotic supplements do not deliver the hoped-for results," says Jonathan Bailor, CEO and Founder of SANESolution. "Despite pre- and probiotic supplements making up a nearly $60 billion market, our research shows at least nine out of 10 people who take pre- or probiotics report no positive impact."1,2
On a quest to make optimal gut and immune health achievable for everyone, Bailor and his team chose to focus on POSTbiotics after discovering that when prebiotics and probiotics combine in the gut, they produce POSTBiotics. This led them to ask two breakthrough questions:
1. What if the main point of taking pre- and probiotics was to enable the body to create POSTBiotics?
2. If so, what if we could skip straight to giving the body POSTbiotics directly to provide more benefit in less time?"
"From a medical perspective, the 'holy grail' of gut and immune health would be to administer POSTBiotics directly into the gut. Historically, this had been impossible as traditional supplemental POSTBiotics were destroyed during the digestive process," states Chief Medical Director at SANESolution, Matthew Olesiak, M.D. "A method to prevent supplemental POSTBiotics from being destroyed by the digestive system would be the largest breakthrough in gut health in the last century."3
Bailor, Dr. Olesiak and their team of researchers are thrilled to report that they have arrived at this gut and immune health 'holy grail' with Viscera-3,™ the first and only synergistic gut/immune POSTBiotic formulation to survive digestion and successfully deliver what Harvard Medical School doctors call the "optimal" POSTBiotic directly into the gut.4
"We call it Viscera-3 because by bonding 3 molecules of the POSTBiotic Butyrate with one glycerol molecule, we prevent digestive destruction of the POSTBiotic and deliver the best gut and immune health results ever documented," explains Dr. Olesiak.
Recent independent clinical research studies echo Dr. Olesiak's optimism about the following benefits of the the POSTBiotic in Visera-3™:
● Supports digestive and gastrointestinal health, reducing painful gas and bloating 5
● Reduces intestinal inflammation, which can ease symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) 6, 7, 8
● Supports immune health 9
● Soothes inflammation 10
● Improves brain function 11, 12
● Promotes weight loss/weight maintenance by boosting metabolism and increasing insulin sensitivity 13, 14
"Viscera-3™ provides the first widely available, non-prescription gut and immune health solution that can effectively brighten our global health outlook in these difficult times," believes Dr. Olesiak.
Backed by this patented molecular innovation, Viscera-3™ is the breakthrough POSTBiotic gut and immune health product of 2021, as it delivers the digestive, immune, metabolic, and overall health benefits promised but not delivered by pre- and probiotics. Additionally, Viscera-3™ eliminates the need for probiotic and prebiotic supplements.
Viscera-3 is available for purchase nationwide on Amazon for $39.96 per bottle containing 45 capsules. For more information on Viscera-3™ or to purchase it, visit: https://www.amazon.com/Viscera-3-Postbiotics-TRI-Butyrate-Supplement/dp/B08GQF6B15
SANE Viscera-3™ Ingredients:
Magnesium (as Magnesium Oxide and Magnesium Bisglycinate Chelate)
Chromium (as Chromium Picolinate)
CoreBiome™ Tributyrin
Pomegranate (Punica granatum) Fruit Extract 40%
Ellagic Acid
Grape (Vitis vinifera) Seed Ext 95% Proanthocyandins
Other ingredients: Gelatin (Capsule), Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide, Cellulose.
