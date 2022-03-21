GVB Biopharma (PRNewsfoto/GVB Biopharma)

With validation of its Novel Food application to the FSA, GVB Biopharma continues to strengthen its UK and European activities.

LAS VEGAS, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GVB is one of the largest US CBD manufacturers and has several modern production facilities. GVB is one of the few true "seed to shelf" suppliers remaining in this space. GVB has a dedication to continuous improvement in all its production processes and has developed a proprietary extraction process to ensure that its customers receive the finest quality products in the most efficient manner.

GVB's proprietary extraction process allows GVB to provide for very specific tailored products for an expanding and increasingly diverse marketplace. As one of the most established US manufactures GVB is bringing its experience, knowledge and heritage to the UK and European Markets to help business grow with a trusted partner.

Jack Feldman, Co-founder & President says, "We see the potential and growth opportunity in the UK & Europe growing daily. We are looking to grow our current capabilities across all departments and intend to increase our presence substantially. Very few companies can offer the portfolio of products GVB Biopharma can, from the simplest of requests to more complex needs. The market has been in a state of flux and we welcome the forthcoming regulatory clarity".

Presence in the UK & Europe will allow GVB to produce products to meet various compliance requirements while keeping inventory localized.

