LAS VEGAS, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GVB Medical, a division of the hemp-extraction, manufacturing, and cannabinoid research company GVB Biopharma, announced today that it has secured a supply of 200,000 high-quality personal protective equipment (PPE) items for delivery to the American workforce on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Working with several state governments, GVB has ordered two million more PPE items, with requests to order an additional 30 million from a rich network of FDA-registered suppliers.
These items will be donated or sold below market value, and will include the most critical equipment to help protect American workers:
- 3-Ply Masks
- KN95 Respirators
- Isolation Gowns
- Goggles
- Gloves
- Face Shields
Sources for the products were requisitioned by the Chinese government to manufacture PPE at the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, where the crisis is now subsiding. With highly reputable partners who have formidable respirator production capacity — up to one million masks per day — and considerable inventories but no domestic market, GVB has utilized its sizeable global supply chain to import KN95 respirators, and other PPE at a time when the United States is in critical need of them.
Quality control and process integrity have been the lifeblood of GVB, and this is reflected in the company's PPE procurement. Led by industry veterans and guided by a high-powered quality management system, GVB has deployed its own quality control group to China, ensuring the robustness of supply chains and the finest caliber of products. All products are inspected by GVB employees in China to ensure conformity before being shipped to their final destination. To ensure timely delivery of PPE to the United States, GVB has arranged for dedicated, twice-weekly cargo flights from Hong Kong on an as-needed basis.
As companies all over the country do their part to reduce the harm from the current COVID-19 pandemic, GVB is proud to offer affordable PPE that directly addresses the dire current shortage of supplies. With innovative solutions, trusted global relationships, efficient importing capacity and a firm commitment to process integrity, GVB is marshaling its resources to help protect American workers.
