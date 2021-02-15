LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gwinnett Family Dental Care is located at 3455 Lawrenceville Highway in Lawrenceville, GA. This exceptional practice was recently voted Best of Gwinnett 2020 in the dental category by the Gwinnett Magazine publication. As a reputable business and lifestyle resource, Gwinnett Magazine offers an annual "Best of Gwinnett" campaign that is based upon thousands of votes cast by loyal readers to recognize outstanding businesses in several categories. With its talented team of dentists who are trained in multiple facets of dentistry, Gwinnett Family Dental Care is set apart by their ability to provide an expansive menu of dental services under one roof. From routine Teeth Cleanings to oral surgery, smile makeovers, emergency care and other advanced treatments, the team at Gwinnett Family Dental Care offers personalized dental care in a relaxing and rewarding environment. This comprehensive clinic does not require an outside referral process, so patients can stay in a familiar setting for specialized procedures. Offering cutting-edge dentistry, the Gwinnett Family Dental Care team provides patients with advanced technology and the use of state-of-the-art equipment. This is combined with flexible scheduling and easy financing options to give patients the most comfortable and stress-free visit possible.
"We are so thrilled to once again receive this recognition from Gwinnett Magazine. Our staff strives to provide our community with high-quality, innovative dental services and compassionate, patient-centric care," says Dr. Kell D. Gallaher
More about Gwinnett Family Dental Care:
The dentists at Gwinnett Family Dental Care are trained in multiple facets of dentistry. The professional team offers a full menu of services ranging from dental cleanings and emergency dental care to oral surgery, smile makeovers and other advanced treatments. With patient satisfaction as a top priority, the Lawrenceville practice has invested in some of the latest dental technologies available, including the Druformat scan machine for customized mouth-guards, on-site whitening, soft tissue laser devices and CEREC one-visit dentistry for crowns and bridges. Gwinnett Family Dental Care offers flexible scheduling, easy financing options and a multi-lingual staff to ensure dental visits are as stress-free as possible. In addition to being recognized by Gwinnett Magazine, the practice has also earned the title of NextDoor Neighborhood Favorite for three consecutive years.
For more information about the services offered at Gwinnett Family Dental Care, please visit http://www.gwinnettfamilydentalcare.com or call (770) 921–1115.
