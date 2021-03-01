TORONTO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, modern biotechs are moving compounds to the clinic at a faster pace than ever before. As a result, many companies struggle with the transition from an R&D culture to a more structured, regulated one. Some of their challenges include implementing regulated systems, policies and strategies. Crossing this chasm requires updating nearly everything from software to charts to documentation.

Register for this webinar to hear a detailed overview of process, data, personnel and cultural characteristics of clinical stage biotechs. The speakers will discuss key changes that are prompted by becoming a clinical-stage biotech, best practices for becoming GxP compliant, and how to mitigate the risks to data and quality.

Join Alok Tayi, PhD, Vice President of Life Sciences, Egnyte and Octavian Boca, Sr. Principal Consultant, Massachusetts Technology Innovations in a webinar on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 1pm EDT.

For more information, or to register for this event, visit GxP Rollouts for High-Growth Biotechs.

