PLAINVIEW, N.Y., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GYMGUYZ, the world's largest in-home, onsite, and virtual personal training company, is announcing today its acquisition of an 18,000 square foot state-of-the-art commercial building in Melville, New York, for its new corporate headquarters.
A major real estate transaction for the fast-growing company, GYMGUYZ is relocating its headquarters from Plainview, New York, to accommodate a growing corporate team and to further support the expansion of its franchise system. Significant renovations are being made to support the company's long-term strategic plan and modernize the aesthetics of the building.
"Our growing franchise system requires more sophisticated training facilities," said Heidi Loiacono, Senior Director, Learning & Development. "A large part of our role as a franchisor is training and educating franchisees so they become successful as quickly as possible. Our new headquarters will better support us in that endeavor."
Accordingly, the new headquarters will feature an updated exterior, a 1,500 square foot, state-of-the-art training facility for its franchisees, and a content studio that will expand the company's remote training and overall marketing and social media capabilities.
"Our marketing organization is currently the fastest growing portion of our team," said Phil Brojan, Chief Marketing Officer of GYMGUYZ. "This will make room for additional team members, while also giving us the facilities to produce engaging consumer content that can help us grow the GYMGUYZ brand. We're incredibly excited to make this move."
GYMGUYZ plans to complete its relocation in mid-June with the installation of new, illuminated marquee signage that will be affixed to the building. The company will occupy the lower level and second floor of the building, while Bank of America will continue to occupy the first floor as a retail banking tenant. Future building improvements include upgraded landscaping and hardscaping, along with improvements to various interior common areas.
"This is quite simply a dream come true for me," said Josh York, GYMGUYZ Founder & CEO. "I can't tell you how proud I am of our entire team and franchise system for getting us to this point."
Founded in his parents' living room in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the mobile brand utilizes a fleet of branded vehicles that bring state-of-the-art fitness equipment and expert personal trainers to their customers' doors. GYMGUYZ is #1 in home, onsite and virtual personal training and provides convenient, customized, and creative workouts to consumer and corporate clients at the location of their choice. With over 150 locations in the US, Canada, and the UK, GYMGUYZ is one of the fastest-growing fitness concepts in the world.
To train with GYMGUYZ, visit https://www.gymguyz.com/. To learn more about franchising with GYMGUYZ, visit https://www.gymguyz.com/franchise-opportunities/.
ABOUT GYMGUYZ:
GYMGUYZ is # 1 in home, onsite and virtual personal training and provides convenient, customized and creative workouts to consumer and corporate clients at the location of their choice. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the mobile brand utilizes a fleet of branded vehicles that bring state-of-the-art fitness equipment and expert personal trainers to their customers' doors. In 2019, the brand was recognized as No. 5 on Inc. Mag's 10 Hottest Franchise Businesses in America, which highlighted their growth of more than 801% over the last three years. GYMGUYZ also scored the second-place spot on Franchise Gator's annual list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Franchises and received recognition as a top franchise in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 41st Annual Franchise 500. Now with over 150 locations internationally, including the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, GYMGUYZ is the fastest-growing fitness concept in the U.S. with plans to open another 100+ locations globally in the coming year. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit http://www.gymguyz.com/.
