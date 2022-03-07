SILICON VALLEY, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, GYMGUYZ announced that Shannon Sevor, franchise owner of GYMGUYZ Silicon Valley, has been named a Franchisee of the Year by the International Franchise Association (IFA).
Representing companies across all industries from communities around the country, Shannon Sevor was one of 57 recipients to receive the Franchisee of the Year Award that recognized outstanding franchise establishment owner-operators. Award recipients were selected by exemplifying at least one of IFA's "Open for Opportunity" core pillars including community, workforce, diversity, equity, inclusion, and veterans.
"I am honored to have received this prestigious award," said Shannon Sevor, Owner of GYMGUYZ Silicon Valley. "My journey to success with GYMGUYZ has been remarkable so far. This would not have been possible without the dedication of my amazing team, along with the excellent support I receive from my franchisor, GYMGUYZ. Together, we look forward to transforming countless more lives and winning many more honors and awards!"
In a recent IFA study, it was found that franchising helped lead U.S. economic recovery in 2021 with exceptional job and business growth across all franchising sectors. According to research by Oxford Economics, the industry provided higher wages, better benefits, and more leave than non-franchised businesses, as well as greater opportunities to underserved communities and aspiring entrepreneurs.
"It is such a honor to see one of our GYMGUYZ franchise partners win IFA Franchisee of the Year," commented Josh York, Founder and CEO of GYMGUYZ. "Shannon Sevor is the definition of what success looks like. He gives 110% daily and truly cares about his team members, community, and clients. We are so proud of him and his amazing team!"
"Franchisee of the Year Awards are the highest honors presented to individual franchisees," said Matthew Haller, President and CEO of the International Franchise Association, in a statement. "These local business owners represent some of the best entrepreneurs in the country, and we are proud to recognize their contributions to their communities, their employees, and all those they serve."
GYMGUYZ is #1 in home personal training and provides convenient, customized and creative workouts to clients at the location of their choice. Founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the mobile brand utilizes a fleet of branded vehicles that bring more than 365 pieces of state-of-the-art fitness equipment and expert personal trainers to their customers' doors. With over 150 locations in the US, Canada and the UK, GYMGUYZ is one of the fastest-growing fitness concepts in the world.
