PLAINVIEW, N.Y., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GYMGUYZ, the world's largest in-home, onsite and virtual personal training company, has been named to FranServe Inc.'s 2021 FRAN-TASTIC 500 annual list.
"We are thrilled to have made FranServe's FRAN-TASIC list this year," said GYMGUYZ CEO and Founder Josh York. "Our strong showing continues to validate the appeal of our in-home fitness model, with both entrepreneurs and consumers alike. We feel we have the most innovative and effective concept in the fitness industry and look forward to continuing our growth and momentum in the U.S. and internationally."
Recognizing 500 brands going above and beyond the norm to help people fulfill their dreams of business ownership through franchising, brands were selected and recognized as winners for the following: brand identity, industry leadership, scalability, turnkey model, operational support, superb training, clear marketing message and quickness to launch.
"Franchising is a way for many people to be an entrepreneur and be their own boss," Alesia Visconti, CEO of FranServe Inc. says. "A brand that makes our annual "FRAN-TASTIC 500" list demonstrates that it goes above and beyond the norm in helping people fulfill their dreams of business ownership through franchising! It's a brand that sets itself apart!"
GYMGUYZ is #1 in home personal training and provides convenient, customized and creative workouts to clients at the location of their choice. Founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the mobile brand utilizes a fleet of branded vehicles that bring more than 365 pieces of state-of-the-art fitness equipment and expert personal trainers to their customers' doors. With over 160 locations in the US, Canada and the UK, GYMGUYZ is one of the fastest-growing fitness concepts in the world.
ABOUT GYMGUYZ:
GYMGUYZ is # 1 in home personal training and provides convenient, customized and creative workouts at the location of your choice. Headquartered in Plainview, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the mobile brand utilizes a fleet of branded vehicles that bring more than 365 pieces of state-of-the-art fitness equipment and expert personal trainers to their customers' doors. In 2019, the brand was recognized as No. 5 on Inc. Mag's 10 Hottest Franchise Businesses in America, which highlighted their growth of more than 801% over the last three years. GYMGUYZ also scored the second-place spot on Franchise Gator's annual list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Franchises and received recognition as a top franchise in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 41st Annual Franchise 500. Now with over 160 locations internationally, including the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, GYMGUYZ is the fastest-growing fitness concept in the U.S. with plans to open another 100+ locations globally in the coming year. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit http://www.gymguyz.com/.
