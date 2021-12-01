PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GYMGUYZ, the world's largest in-home, onsite, and virtual personal training company, is announcing today that Chris Davenport has been named Vice President of Franchise Development.
An award-winning franchise development executive with over a decade in the franchise space, Davenport has worked with some of the most recognizable brands in the industry. Prior to joining GYMGUYZ, Davenport held positions of increasing responsibility with Direct Energy Home Services (part of Authority Brands) and most recently served as a key franchise development leader for Mathnasium Learning Centers.
"We are so excited to add Chris to our management team and franchise family," said Josh York, GYMGUYZ Founder and CEO. "He's an incredibly well-respected leader in our space and brings years of valuable experience to the table, especially in high growth situations where the pace is fast and forward visibility is low. With Chris onboard, we feel our upside potential is truly unlimited."
Davenport, an avid fitness enthusiast, joined the company in September and already has made a tremendous impact. His passion for the brand, experience, and leadership skills have been instrumental in reshaping the company's franchise development and sales process. Davenport is now focused on expanding the franchise sales team as GYMGUYZ continues to aggressively grow its franchise system in key U.S., Canadian, and International markets.
"GYMGUYZ is a brand that is rapidly disrupting the fitness space," commented Chris Davenport, Vice President of Franchise Development for GYMGUYZ. "Our convenient, customized, and creative approach to fitness is changing the landscape in the industry, and better serving today's consumer that expects more and more products and services to be delivered to their doorstep. This type of transformative role in a high growth company is a once in a lifetime opportunity."
Davenport graduated from the University of Kansas and the William Allen White School of Journalism and later settled in the Mile High City (Denver, Colorado) where he got his start in the franchise industry. He currently resides in Phoenix, Arizona.
GYMGUYZ is #1 in home personal training and provides convenient, customized and creative workouts to clients at the location of their choice. Founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the mobile brand utilizes a fleet of branded vehicles that bring more than 365 pieces of state-of-the-art fitness equipment and expert personal trainers to their customers' doors. With over 150 locations in the US, Canada and the UK, GYMGUYZ is one of the fastest-growing fitness concepts in the world.
ABOUT GYMGUYZ:
GYMGUYZ is # 1 in home personal training and provides convenient, customized and creative workouts at the location of your choice. Headquartered in Plainview, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the mobile brand utilizes a fleet of branded vehicles that bring more than 365 pieces of state-of-the-art fitness equipment and expert personal trainers to their customers' doors. In 2019, the brand was recognized as No. 5 on Inc. Mag's 10 Hottest Franchise Businesses in America, which highlighted their growth of more than 801% over the last three years. GYMGUYZ also scored the second-place spot on Franchise Gator's annual list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Franchises and received recognition as a top franchise in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 41st Annual Franchise 500. Now with over 160 locations internationally, including the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, GYMGUYZ is the fastest-growing fitness concept in the U.S. with plans to open another 100+ locations globally in the coming year. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit http://www.gymguyz.com/.
