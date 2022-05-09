The rehabilitation innovators will present rebless™, an FDA-registered robotic therapy device for both upper and lower extremities.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It is with great pride that we announce that we have been selected to exhibit our state-of-the-art rehabilitative device, rebless™, during the MedTech Innovator Road Tour in Boston, MA next week. Out of more than 1,000 companies that applied, H Robotics was selected as one of 22 startups to exhibit in Boston. rebless™, an FDA-registered robotic, therapy device for both the upper and lower extremity.
The device features multiple operating modes, allowing for active-assisted range of motion, resisted motion, and passive range of motion. With its smart tele-rehab technology, rebless clinic™, clinicians can perform telehealth video sessions, and customize treatment plans based on a patient's condition and progress, for the patient to perform either in the clinic or in the comfort of their own home. Not only does rebless™ improve patient compliance, but it also has proven to increase clinician efficiency, productivity, and overall clinical revenue.
The mission of H Robotics Inc. is to give everyone a chance to rehabilitate and improve their quality of life. We aim to contribute to a healthier life for all mankind through innovative technology. Our selection to exhibit in Boston serves as just one example of how our company is continuing to grow and contribute to the healthcare community.
If you would like to learn more about our company, our device, or request a trial with rebless™, please visit us at http://www.hroboticsus.com or email us at contact@hroboticsus.com.
