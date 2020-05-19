OAKLAND, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After an intensive nationwide search, the Board of Directors of Hack the Hood is pleased to announce the selection of Tiffany Shumate as the organization's next Executive Director. Shumate will lead the organization on its continued mission to close the digital divide for youth and small businesses. She will join Hack the Hood on June 1, 2020.
Tiffany Shumate is a dynamic leader and educator who leverages both business and technology to drive education towards fair and equal access for all students. Shumate most recently served as AI4ALL's Senior Director, where she led its university expansion and oversaw the alumni program, curriculum design, and student recruitment. Prior to AI4ALL, she has held senior roles at Bryn Mawr College and Black Girls CODE.
"The Board of Directors is thrilled to have Tiffany join Hack the Hood as our Executive Director," said Kamal Shah, Board Chair. "We're excited about her passion, energy, and leadership abilities and the extensive experience in the areas of education, tech diversity and community that she can apply to drive Hack the Hood into the future and further deliver on our mission."
"I am excited and humbled to be joining the Hack the Hood family as the next Executive Director. I have long admired the organization's work with Bay Area businesses and youth, and know I stand in a line of dedicated leaders that have nurtured Hack the Hood into being," says Shumate. "I believe now, more than ever, the organization is an essential and necessary partner in fostering the economic mobility of underserved youth, communities, and small business owners in the Bay Area and across the U.S. The future of our economy will rest on how we cultivate underserved talent, provide resources, and leverage workforce opportunities for development."
Hack the Hood is an Oakland nonprofit that provides programs, resources, and opportunities to youth from underserved communities, helping them recognize their full potential through exploration in tech careers and community building. In Hack the Hood's core Bootcamp programs, youth gain hands-on experience by building websites for local small businesses. For more information about our work and impact, please visit www.hackthehood.org.