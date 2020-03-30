BOSTON, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) today announced that it has appointed Anila Lingamneni Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, effective April 1, 2020. She will report directly to Chris Simon, Haemonetics' President and Chief Executive Officer.
Lingamneni will oversee Haemonetics' Innovation Agenda and lead the Company's research, development, software, and medical and clinical affairs. As Chief Technology Officer, she will be responsible for advancing technologies and product investments that support the Company's business units and align with growth strategies including software as a service (SaaS) and digital.
"Anila's deep experience in medical device product ideation, development, launch and lifecycle management will strengthen our R&D organization and invigorate our teams as we continue to drive innovative customer- and patient-focused solutions," said Simon. "Our Innovation Agenda is a critical value driver for Haemonetics and reinforces our commitment to meaningfully advancing healthcare with both transformational and sustaining technology developments. We are excited to welcome Anila to Haemonetics."
Before joining Haemonetics, Lingamneni was Vice President, Renal R&D, at Baxter International, where she was responsible for the product portfolio delivering renal therapy solutions to dialysis patients, including devices, software, disposables and fluids. In this role, she led a globally distributed team of engineers and scientists to drive long-term product roadmap definition and therapy innovation and delivered critical product launches. Lingamneni previously served as Vice President, Device Engineering, where she was responsible for all electromechanical devices and software applications for Baxter's medical device portfolio, including infusion systems, compounding systems, renal peritoneal and hemodialysis systems and acute renal therapy systems. Before joining Baxter, Lingamneni held several roles at General Electric Healthcare, including Chief Technology Officer of the X-Ray Diagnostic Imaging Business Unit, where she led a global engineering function, rebalanced portfolio investments to drive value and managed expansion into emerging markets.
Lingamneni received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and a Master of Science in Mathematics from Birla Institute of Technology and Science in India. She also earned a Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering from Iowa State University. Lingamneni has received numerous awards, including the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association Outstanding Luminary Award and the Society of Women Engineers Women of the Year Award, and has authored numerous publications.
About Haemonetics
Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.
