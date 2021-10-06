By Haemonetics Corporation

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that the Company intends to publish second quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results at 6:00 am EST on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss results and answer questions at 8:00 am EST on November 9, 2021. 

The call can be accessed with the following information:

U.S. / Canada toll free (877) 848-8880; International (716) 335-9512

Conference ID required for access: 3529538

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website. Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/qyrbnnofhttps://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/apntfy73

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on November 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EST using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.  

