Haemonetics_Corporation_Logo.jpg
By Haemonetics Corporation

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that Chris Simon, President and CEO, will present at the 18th Annual Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The public may access Mr. Simon's presentation live via webcast and subsequent replay at: https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1362373&tp_key=8d479de3b1

About Haemonetics
Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contact: 
Olga Guyette, Director-Investor Relations
(781) 356-9763
olga.guyette@haemonetics.com 

Media Contact:
Carla Burigatto, VP- Global Communications
(781) 348-7263
carla.burigatto@haemonetics.com

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.