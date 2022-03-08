MADISON, Wis., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shamila Gupta Rawal, MD, a board-certified otolaryngologist/head and neck surgeon, specializes in the management of hair loss and rejuvenation of the face and neck at The Rawal Institute for Hair Restoration and Aesthetic Medicine. She's the only hair restoration surgeon providing comprehensive surgical and non-surgical treatment for all types of hair loss in Madison, Wisconsin, with an expansive patient base that travels in from coast-to-coast.
Dr. Rawal graduated with a Bachelor of Science magna cum laude in biomedical engineering from Northwestern University's McCormick School of Engineering. She continued her studies at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine, and following medical school, she entered the otolaryngology/head and neck surgery residency program at the University of Illinois. As a senior resident, she received recognition for her outstanding work and was presented with the Alpha Omega Alpha teaching award.
Dr. Rawal feels very strongly about keeping up with quickly evolving strategies in medicine. She is an active member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery and the American Academy of Otolaryngic Allergy, an Associate Member of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery, and previously served as a senior physician advisor, consultant, and subject matter expert for head and neck at AIM Specialty Health in Chicago.
Dr. Rawal resides in Madison, Wisconsin, with her family. She hopes to empower her patients and provide treatments that give them a renewed sense of self-confidence and vitality. You… refreshed.
Learn more about Dr. Shamila Rawal by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-shamila-rawal/
