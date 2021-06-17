BOCA RATON, Fla., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HairMax announces model and actor Fabio, best known for his iconic hair and striking good looks, will serve as global spokesperson for the brand.
Fabio is one of the few celebrities who have reached the point of fame at which they are known by just one name. Fabio emerged on the scene in the 90's as the only male model primarily known for his hair and developed an international fan base as a romance book cover model and in memorable TV commercials.
The new HairMax marketing campaign is intended to inspire men and women that great looking hair can be maintained throughout life with proper care, and Fabio embodies this message.
"I'm 62 years old and work at keeping myself healthy. People ask me what I do to maintain my hair," said Fabio. "One, eat a lot of protein and minerals. Two, avoid shampoo with sulfates and other harsh ingredients. Three, never blow dry it. And four, use my HairMax laser device every other day."
"I've always taken good care of my hair. My career depends on it. As I got a little older, I noticed my hair was aging and thinning and I started looking for a proven solution. I take a holistic approach to everything I do, so I wanted a safe, drug free treatment. That's when I found HairMax. Since using HairMax I stopped losing hair and it has reversed my hair thinning. It's growing in full and healthy. I thank genetics for my great hair and I thank HairMax for helping me keep it that way."
Fabio will be featured in a multichannel direct-to-consumer campaign including national TV segments, content across digital channels and social media.
"Fabio is a hair icon, the epitome of vitality and strength," said David Michaels, HairMax founder. "His great hair, charisma, self-confidence and multigenerational appeal makes him the perfect spokesperson for HairMax. Teaming with Fabio will contribute to our mission to enhance lives by providing hair growth and wellness products that help men and women look and feel their best."
HairMax products are changing the game for men and women dealing with thinning, aging hair, with a range of hair growth devices to fit any budget, lifestyle and hair loss concern. HairMax users can reverse the thinning process and stimulate hair growth without drugs or harmful side effects, with 3x weekly treatments, lasting as little as 90 seconds per treatment. As the pioneer in laser hair growth technology, HairMax is the choice of Fabio, and of physicians around the world.
HairMax treatments have a high user satisfaction rating on both HairMax.com and Amazon, and have been the recipient of many awards including, "Best Anti Hair Loss Device" by New Beauty Magazine and "Invention of the Year" by Time Magazine.
To learn more about HairMax please visit: HairMax.com/Fabio
ABOUT HAIRMAX:
Based in Boca Raton, Lexington Int'l is the pioneer and global leader in laser hair growth technology. HairMax laser devices are the first device on the market to receive FDA Clearance as a medical device to treat hair loss (androgenetic alopecia) and stimulate hair growth. HairMax Laser Devices have been the subject of 7 clinical studies proving both efficacy and safety with an over 90% success rate. Study results have been published in 6 peer reviewed medical journals. HairMax Laser Devices have been granted 8 FDA Clearances and hold 14 medical device licenses worldwide.
