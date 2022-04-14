Hairmax Laser Hair Growth Cap Wins Innovation Award by New You Magazine.
BOCA RATON, Fla., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hairmax Laser Hair Growth Cap Wins Innovation Award by New You Magazine.
Hairmax is proud to announce that the Hairmax® PowerFlex Laser Cap 202 has received the Innovations in Hair Award by New You Magazine.
New You Magazine is the unbiased resource for the best information and services for health, nutrition, fitness, lifestyle, and beauty.
In order to earn the status of best innovation, a product must stand apart from the rest. It must be designed and developed in such a way that it imparts the newest technology and shows results that pale in comparison to anything else on the market.
New You Magazine has carefully reviewed over a thousand entries and their in-house editors, skincare experts, and medical advisors spent weeks testing and researching to narrow the list down to the must-have product winners. The judging was based on effectiveness, ease of use, innovation, and product launch campaigns.
The Innovations in Hair Winner, PowerFlex Laser Cap 202 is an FDA Cleared* Medical device for the treatment of hair loss and promotion of hair growth. With seven Clinical Studies, Hairmax Laser Devices are the most tested and proven hair growth devices on the market today.
New You stated: "Hair thinning can be embarrassing and difficult to treat, but the Hairmax® PowerFlex Laser Cap 202 is the real deal to reverse thinning and regrow fuller, denser, healthier hair. The PowerFlex Laser Cap 202 is designed for comfort, flexibility, usability, and most of all, effectiveness. Sit back and relax and see the 'magic' laser lights go to work."
"Our recognition by New You magazine, one of the top authorities in all things health & beauty, is a testament to the results seen by Hairmax users," said Francesca Dubsky, Director of Marketing, "Hairmax continues to be the choice for men and women looking for a clinically proven, home-use solution for hair loss and thinning hair."
"We are honored to receive this prestigious award recognizing the Hairmax® PowerFlex Laser Cap 202 for innovation," said Zacharias Konstantinides, CMO of Hairmax. Mr. Konstantinides further stated, "the PowerFlex Laser Cap 202 combines superior design, functionality, and hair growth results. We are proud to bring safe and effective treatments, backed by clinical data, to men and women around the world suffering from hair loss."
About Lexington International
Based in Boca Raton, Lexington International is a pioneer in the development of advanced hair loss treatments and laser hair growth products. Hairmax Laser devices are the only laser phototherapy medical devices with seven FDA clearances for the treatment of hereditary hair loss in both men and women and are the only devices on the market with clinical study results published in five peer-reviewed medical journals. Since 2001, in over 170 countries worldwide, Hairmax has helped hundreds of thousands of individuals treat their hair loss, improve the condition of their hair and make a positive difference in their lives. http://www.hairmax.com
- Hairmax® Laser Devices are indicated to promote hair growth in males with Androgenetic alopecia who have Norwood-Hamilton Classifications of Ila - V, and in females with Androgenetic alopecia who have Ludwig (Savin) Classifications I - II or frontal patterns of hair loss and who both have Fitzpatrick Skin Types I - IV.
Media Contact: Francesca Dubsky Director of Marketing 561.314.2430 Ext. 124 fd@hairmax.com
Media Contact
Leonard Stillman, Lexington International, LLC, 1 5614170200 Ext: Ext 120, las@hairmax.com
Francesca Dubsky, Lexington International, LLC., 5613142430 124, fd@hairmax.com
SOURCE Lexington International, LLC