Halco USA, a leading supplier and converter of hook and loop reclosable fastening solutions, is contributing to Ukraine by donating fastening products for military and civilian emergency medical response.
HAYWARD, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The war in Ukraine is now entering its third month. The United States has sent more than $3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since February. According to the United Nations, the private sector has committed more than US $1 billion of cash and in-kind donations for the humanitarian response to the war in Ukraine. This includes contributions to support the Ukraine Flash Appeal and Regional Refugee Response Plan as well as direct donations to UN agencies, Red Cross societies, and non-governmental organizations operating in Ukraine and surrounding countries. Halco USA, a leading supplier and converter of hook and loop reclosable fastening solutions, is contributing by donating fastening products for military and civilian emergency medical response.
Guy Fussell, General Manager at Halco USA, says:
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Ukraine and it is incredible to see the resilience of their armed forces and civilians. Halco is pleased to donate products suited to use in medical and emergency response products such as body armor, tourniquets, patient transport and positioning products, and first aid. We're able to ship products from our extensive inventories in the USA to North American brokers that are consolidating shipments or directly to Eastern Europe.
"We're also doing everything we can to support our customers here in this country who are producing for Ukraine by implementing stock programs and increasing inventories. We encourage anyone involved in efforts to support Ukraine who need hook and loop fasteners to contact our team to discuss how we can assist."
Halco USA works with manufacturers in military and related medical response industries who manufacture products such as:
- Uniforms and Apparel
- Military pouches, belts, bags and holsters
- Helmets and other protective headwear
- Tourniquets and compression devices
- Patient transport straps and positioning products
Halco USA supplies and converts a range of products to Mil specifications such as A-A55126C and in colors such as camo green, desert tan, coyote brown, and others. We partner with other global manufacturers to develop solutions tailored for military applications that may have unique requirements for cycle life, adhesive strength, process application challenges, and more. Learn about these products HERE.
ABOUT HALCO USA Halco provides state-of-the-art fastening solutions based on hook and loop technology, industrial adhesives and specialty fastening products. We use advanced technology and ISO 9001 certified methodologies to deliver superior converting services. Our personalized service brings together products, packaging, pricing, engineering, testing, and inventory programs into a total solution. Halco products can be found in global brands like Tesla, Philips, Boeing, and Stryker, and we supply general industry in North America with fastening systems that deliver unmatched value. For more information visit: https://www.halcousa.com/
Media Contact
Murray Fussell, Halco Fasteners Inc., 1 (510)783-1400, inquiries@halcousa.com
SOURCE Halco Fasteners Inc.