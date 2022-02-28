STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BEKHealth, a Clinical Research Platform company, today announced the appointment of Halley Losekamp as Vice President of Corporate Strategy. Halley will assume responsibility for developing and executing BEKHealth's corporate strategy, operations planning, partner engagement, and business model design. She brings to BEKHealth more than 12 years of clinical research experience across multiple domains, with a focus on driving patient recruitment, enrollment, and retention strategies for clinical trials at all stages.
"As a champion of Clinical Research as a Care Option concept, I believe BEKHealth is uniquely positioned to elevate the movement and provide opportunities for more people to participate in potentially life-altering and lifesaving clinical trials," said Losekamp. "I am excited for the opportunity to help the company expand partnerships and client engagements and contribute to BEKHealth's overall growth and success."
Throughout her career, Halley held a wide range of positions within the clinical research and pharmaceutical arenas. Immediately before joining BEKHealth, she was Director of Patient Enrollment at Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation where, as part of the clinical operations leadership team, she led strategic planning around clinical operations and developed implementations studies and site-specific patient recruitment and retention plans. Halley has held a variety of patient recruitment-related positions throughout her career, including at Covance Clinical Development Services, PRA Health Sciences, Continuum Clinical Patient Recruitment, and Cincinnati Children's Hospital. She is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati.
"With her extensive experience in both real-world clinical research settings and pharmaceuticals, Halley is uniquely qualified to advance our mission of servicing these two interconnected markets while minimizing the operational barriers between them," said Jason Baumgartner, BEKHealth CEO. "We are excited to welcome Halley to BEKHealth during this time of exponential growth for the company."
About BEKHealth:
BEKHealth Corp. enables healthcare organizations of all sizes to quickly enter or expand clinical research. By combining a proprietary EMR data processing engine with easy-to-use and impactful user tools to accelerate business performance. For more information, visit http://www.bekhealth.com.
Media Contact
Greg Kalish, GKC for BEKHealth, 516-665-3292, gkalish@gkcomms.com
SOURCE GKC for BEKHealth