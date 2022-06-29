The precision diagnostics leader and molecular diagnostics company are joining forces to develop new, innovative testing for urogenital cancers that will improve the standard of care.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new standard of care for urogenital cancers is near. HALO Diagnostics, a precision diagnostics leader, has joined forces with IncellDx, a single-cell, molecular diagnostics company, to develop innovative testing for prostate and bladder cancers. Combined with HALO Diagnostics' targeted imaging and therapy options, IncellDx will equip doctors with precise, key insights into multiple cancer markers – all designed to better diagnose, understand, and guide treatment for each patient.
Together, the companies will offer a robust suite of precision healthcare tools.
- HALO Diagnostics' clinical ensemble offers a full view into each patient's health through advanced imaging and molecular diagnostics, including multiparametric MRI, PET / CT targeted scans, genetic screening, liquid biopsy, and genomic profiling.
- IncellDx's screening technology includes a molecular assay kit that analyzes urine samples with speed, scale, and molecular resolution, providing doctors with critical biomarker information for diagnostic and treatment decisions.
Dr. John Feller, Chief Medical Officer at HALO Diagnostics, looks forward to this collaboration's positive impact on physicians and their patients.
"By bringing together advanced imaging and molecular biomarkers, HALO Diagnostics and IncellDx will help drive early detection and precision diagnostics in our core urology market, as well as other key clinical ensembles in the future."
"We are very excited to partner with HALO Diagnostics and plant new possibilities for molecular diagnostics in the clinic," says Dr. Bruce Patterson, President and CEO of IncellDx. "Our goal is to make our molecular technology a part of routine testing for all patients, helping to improve the standard of care for urogenital cancers."
About IncellDx
IncellDx, Inc., located in San Carlos, California, is a single-cell, molecular diagnostics company dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare, one cell at a time. By combining molecular diagnostics with high throughput cellular analysis, the company's focus is on critical life-threatening diseases in the areas of COVID-19, infectious diseases, and oncology / immune-oncology for cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, breast, and prostate cancers.
About HALO Diagnostics
At HALO Diagnostics, we recognize every patient is unique. Our focus is saving lives through early detection with precision diagnostics, preventing and conquering the top health diseases having a geometric impact on patient outcomes. We accomplish this with a personalized diagnostic ensemble including advanced imaging, genomics, non-invasive liquid biomarkers, and community-based data at scale combined with deep learning algorithms. By optimizing all these solutions under the HALO Diagnostics platform, we provide a one stop patient and referring physician experience and rapid, precise, actionable results to enable life-changing both early and late-stage treatments.
