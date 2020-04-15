CINCINNATI, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Health is offering expedited deployment of the Halo Platform's secure, role-based messaging and teams' functionality at no cost for up to six months to healthcare providers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, Halo Health is working with its health system customers and Advisory Council to provide ongoing COVID-19 best practices.
The Halo Platform is a cloud-based, scalable tool to streamline team coordination, communication and notifications during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Examples of how Halo Health customers are utilizing the Halo Platform during the COVID-19 pandemic include the following:
- Teams/On-Call Coordination, Collaboration, Communication and Notification:
- Drive-Through Testing – Alerting infectious disease doctors of needed tests
- Anesthesia – For intubation
- Virtual Care Teams – Notification when a patient is ready for a virtual visit
- Clinical and critical team mobilization
- Extending messaging to affiliated skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) for wound care patients
- Incident Command
- Daily message blasts with the current number of COVID-19 patients
- Mobilizing staff to release recovered COVID-19 patients as they are discharged
- Instant notification of test results
Download our complete list of Halo Platform COVID-19 best practices and view our recorded webinar.
Healthcare providers interested in getting the Halo Platform's team functionality should contact sales@halohealth.com.
"The Halo Platform is a mission-critical mobile platform that is having a positive impact in helping front-line clinicians respond to the COVID-19 pandemic," explains Angel Mena, Chief Clinical Officer of Halo Health. "Our customers are finding new ways every day to best utilize the Halo Platform, and we are committed to doing whatever we can to enable them to coordinate and communicate more efficiently," adds Mena.
FCC Telehealth Program
The Halo Platform can potentially be included in the FCC's new Telehealth Program to offset the cost of implementing telehealth technology for eligible entities. Providers can apply for funding to implement a mobile clinical platform to manage patient care interactions, clinical care teams and clinical collaboration that mitigates human-to-human contact. This program ends September 30th. Please find guidance from the FCC here: https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-20-394A1.pdf
The Halo Platform
The Halo Platform is a scalable, AWS cloud-based solution that includes secure messaging, on-call, role-based scheduling, VoIP calling, critical results, alerts and care team tools in a unified mobile platform. The Halo Platform's unique workflow management system instantly delivers time-sensitive information to the right person, role, or team. This workflow and communication efficiency results in improved clinical and financial outcomes.
About Halo Health
Halo Health was founded by physicians in 2010 to bridge serious gaps in critical clinical communication that cause delays in patient care. What started as a HIPAA-compliant texting application has evolved into the Halo Clinical Communication and Collaboration Platform (CCCP) that uniquely supports the complex needs and scale of health systems. The Halo Platform combined with professional services enable health systems to accelerate patient care, increase clinician efficiency and improve financial outcomes. Halo is a long-term, strategic partner dedicated to achieving enterprise-wide objectives such as: standardization of communication and patient experience, technology consolidation and connecting the physician community. The Halo Platform brings together IT and communications solutions with a focus on clinical benefits to the patient and the provider. Halo has offices in Cincinnati, OH, Columbus, OH and Chicago, IL. Visit www.halohealth.com to schedule a product demo.
Contact
Christy Hawkins
Halo Health
216-849-0716
christy.hawkins@halohealth.com
www.halohealth.com