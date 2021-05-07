CHICAGO, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The winners of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced this week honoring the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality.
Halo, a partnering platform where companies and scientists join forces to bring new innovations to marketing, was one of just 10 finalists in the new Software Category
Now in its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 33 winners, more than 400 finalists, and more than 800 honorable mentions—with Health and Wellness, AI & Data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. Plus, several new categories were added, including Pandemic Response, Urban Design, and Architecture. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.
Showcasing some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling exigent global challenges, Fast Company's Summer 2021 issue (on newsstands May 10) highlights, among others, a lifesaving bassinet; the world's largest carbon sink, thanks to carbon-eating concrete; 3D-printed schools; an at-home COVID-19 testing kit; a mobile voting app; and the world's cleanest milk.
"Our mission at Halo is to move science forward by connecting scientists directly with companies that can help bring their innovations to life," said Kevin Leland, Founder and CEO of Halo. "It's gratifying to be recognized and to also bring attention to scientists across the world who dedicate their lives to positively impacting human health and our environment."
"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."
About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.
About Halo
Halo is a partnering platform where companies and scientists join forces to bring new innovations to market. Through a simple, streamlined RFP process, companies can quickly review proposals with their team, learn about new technologies and cultivate relationships with the scientists behind them. For more passive scouting and brand building, companies can highlight existing research partnerships and technology interests on their innovation page. Since launching in January 2020, Phd scientists and startups across 65 countries and 6 continents have submitted more than a thousands proposals on Halo. To learn more, visit halo.science/sponsors.
