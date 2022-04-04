HALO 3C Recognized by Campus Security & Life Safety in Fire/Life & Safety and Cloud Solutions & Services Categories
BAY SHORE, N.Y., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The newly released HALO IoT Smart Sensor 3C by IPVideo Corporation has been named the winner of two Platinum Secure Campus 2022 Awards by Campus Security & Life Safety Magazine. An independent panel of judges from the security industry selected the top entries in the 2022 categories and named them winners using criteria including Features, Innovation, User Friendliness, Interoperability, Quality, Design, Market Opportunity and Impact in the Security Industry, Technical Advances, and Scalability.
"The safety and health of students and staff is pivotal to our constantly evolving technology, and the re-imagined HALO Smart Sensor 3C incorporates new and essential safety and ease of usability features that will take campus safety to another level," said Mike Davis, national sales manager at IPVideo Corporation. "We would like to thank Campus Security & Life Safety for recognizing HALO 3C for its importance in the area of Fire/Life & Safety, and as a top Cloud Solutions and Services offering."
The HALO IoT Smart Sensor 3C, the worldwide leader in vaping and privacy area detection devices, is the next generation of the company's HALO Smart Sensor technology and is at the forefront of solving ever-evolving safety concerns. Historically, there has been an incomplete approach to safety, security, and how each were addressed in our environment. HALO 3C is now providing personal security - even for the air we breathe.
Boasting new security and environmental monitoring features that provide users with even greater levels of security and easier installation, HALO 3C can now deliver a panic button, 2-way audio communications, an indoor health index, emergency escape and alert lighting, motion detection, optional add-ons for people counting, and customized sensors such as ozone and sulfur dioxide. These innovative solutions add to the existing award-winning security features of gunshot detection, noise alerts, and emergency key word alerting. In addition, HALO 3C does not use a camera or record audio - making it the perfect security add on to address facility privacy areas.
HALO Cloud includes health monitoring, mass configuration uploads and firmware updates, full app usage of notifications, and features such as gunshot detection, escape lighting, panic button, 2-way audio communications, reporting, hot spot analysis and historical trends. Any end user with access to the HALO Cloud App can walk into any room and get environmental data such as, "Is this air healthy for me?"
"We'd like to thank everyone who entered this year's Secure Campus Awards, and congratulations to the winners!" said Matt Jones, senior editor for Campus Security & Life Safety. "The ingenuity, inventiveness and adaptivity represented across this year's products was truly astounding. We feel it's important to celebrate organizations dedicated to addressing everchanging campus security problems and solutions, and we're continually amazed at the ways they rise to meet new challenges."
Learn more about the award-winning HALO Smart Sensor 3C and how it works to keep campuses worldwide safer and healthier at http://www.halodetect.com.
About 1105 Media's Infrastructure Solutions Group
1105 Media's Infrastructure Solutions Group includes several leading industry media brands that provide new product and technology solutions for security professionals: Campus Security & Life Safety, campuslifesecurity.com, Security Today, and securitytoday.com. The brands' print, digital, custom media and research products integrate physical and IT security coverage and provide the smartest, most cost-effective solutions for reaching security decision makers.
About IPVideo Corporation:
An industry pioneer since its introduction of one of the first network-based surveillance recording solutions in 1996, IPVideo Corporation is now at the forefront of developing unique, innovative solutions that harness the power of IP video technology. Today, the company's systems are trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and municipalities, utilities, healthcare facilities, school districts, and leading universities to mitigate risk while protecting people and properties. A commitment to an open-standards philosophy and delivering best-in-class performance and value underlies all offerings―from physical security solutions that bridge the Internet of Things, to purpose-built HD audio/video recording solutions for education, law enforcement, healthcare, and beyond. The company's worldwide client base is served by a network of certified distributors, dealers, and system integrators, who benefit from ongoing corporate support and training. IPVideo Corporation is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY. For more information, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com.
