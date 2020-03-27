HaloVax(TM) Announces Agreement with Hoth Therapeutics to Joint Develop a Self-Assembling Vaccine (SAV) to Protect Patients at Risk of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection

The Vaccine & Immunotherapy Center (VIC) at Massachusetts General Hospital will continue to work with HaloVax and Hoth to Advance this Project Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., the parent of HaloVax, has an exclusive worldwide license to the SAV technology