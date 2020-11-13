Halozyme Announces CHMP Recommends EU Approval Of Roche's Phesgo® (Fixed-Dose Combination Of Perjeta® And Herceptin® For Subcutaneous Injection) Utilizing Halozyme's ENHANZE® Technology For HER2-Positive Breast Cancer

- Phesgo® Can be Administered in 5 to 8 Minutes Compared with 1-2.5 Hours for the Standard Sequential IV Administration of Perjeta® and Herceptin®[1,2,3] - - Phesgo® is the First Subcutaneous Fixed-dose Combination of Two Monoclonal Antibodies Utilizing Halozyme's ENHANZE® Technology -