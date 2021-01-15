Halozyme Announces Janssen Receives FDA Approval Of DARZALEX FASPRO® (Daratumumab And Hyaluronidase-fihj) As Treatment For Newly Diagnosed Patients With Light Chain (AL) Amyloidosis

- DARZALEX FASPRO® Utilizing ENHANZE® Represents First and Only Approved Treatment for Patients with Newly Diagnosed AL Amyloidosis - - Accelerated Approval of DARZALEX FASPRO®-based Combination Regimen Supported by the PHASE 3 ANDROMEDA Study Demonstrating a Significantly Higher Hematologic Complete Response Rate in this Rare and Serious Blood Cell Disorder -