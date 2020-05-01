Halozyme Announces Janssen Receives FDA Approval Of DARZALEX FASPRO(TM) Utilizing Halozyme's ENHANZE® Technology For The Treatment Of Patients With Multiple Myeloma

- Janssen's DARZALEX FASPRO(TM) is a subcutaneous co-formulation of DARZALEX® and Halozyme's ENHANZE® technology - - Innovative, fixed-dose formulation demonstrates consistent efficacy to intravenous DARZALEX® with lower rate of infusion-related reactions - - Can be administered in three to five minutes compared to multi-hour infusions with intravenous DARZALEX® -