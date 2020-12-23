Halozyme Announces Roche Receives European Commission Approval For Phesgo® (Fixed-Dose Combination Of Perjeta® And Herceptin® For Subcutaneous Injection) Utilizing Halozyme's ENHANZE® Technology For The Treatment Of Patients With HER2-Positive Breast Cancer

- Phesgo® Can be Administered in 5 to 8 Minutes Compared with Hours for the Standard Sequential IV Administration of Perjeta® and Herceptin® - - First Subcutaneous Fixed-dose Combination of Two Monoclonal Antibodies Approved in Europe Utilizing Halozyme's ENHANZE® Technology -