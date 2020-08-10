- Reports First Quarter of Expected Sustainable Profitability and Maintains 2020 Guidance of $230 to $245 Million in Revenues and $0.60 to $0.75 Earnings Per Share - - Two U.S. FDA Approvals and One EMA Approval Received by Partners for Products Utilizing Halozyme's ENHANZE® Technology During Second Quarter - - Recent FDA Approval of Roche's Phesgo(TM) Allows for Home Administration by a Qualified Healthcare Professional -