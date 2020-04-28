SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) will webcast its Quarterly Update Conference Call for the first quarter 2020 on Monday, May 11 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer, will lead the call. On the same date, Halozyme will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 following the close of trading.
The call will be webcast live through the "Investors" section of Halozyme's corporate website and a recording will be made available following the close of the call. To access the webcast and additional documents related to the call, please visit the Investors page of www.halozyme.com approximately fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The live call may be accessed by dialing (833) 968-2181 (domestic callers) or (825) 312-2108 (international callers). Callers must enter Conference ID 3199114. A telephone replay will be available after the call by dialing (800) 585-8367 (domestic callers) or (416) 621-4642 (international callers) using replay ID number 3199114.
About Halozyme
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharma technology platform company that provides innovative and disruptive solutions with the goal of improving patient experience and outcomes. Our proprietary enzyme rHuPH20 is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids. We license our technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products that combine our ENHANZE® drug delivery technology with the collaborators' proprietary compounds. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com.
Contact:
Al Kildani
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
858-704-8122
ir@halozyme.com